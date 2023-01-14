Read full article on original website
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Caesars Ohio promo code: best NBA, NFL Playoffs bonus this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors across the Buckeye State will be in luck when they apply our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here. Thanks...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1,000 bet insurance for Wednesday NBA, NHL, CBB
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Our BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM gives prospective Buckeye State up to 1,000 reasons to enjoy the evening’s NBA and college...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get set for NFL Divisional Playoffs with $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NFL Playoffs with the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer this week, and lock in $200 in...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 for Wednesday action, NFL Divisional Round games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Even though the NFL Wild Card round is in the books, eligible Ohioans can look ahead to a busy schedule this...
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
Zac Taylor hits downtown Cincinnati bar to deliver fans a game ball after Bengals’ playoff win over Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t wait long to fulfill his promise. Taylor told reporters in his post-game press conference that he planned on continuing the tradition of handing out game balls around the city. He was at The Blind Pig, a bar that’s right across...
Charles C. Milliken: A modest proposal for college football
As a dyed-in-the-wool college football fan, I am disappointed by what has happened to the sport — if it can even be called a “sport” any more. My parents were big fans of a certain large school in Columbus, Ohio, at which my mother had matriculated before she graduated to marrying my father. Not surprisingly, when I graduated from high school in 1961, that self-same school was my destination. Woody Hayes was then the coach, the team was undefeated that year (one tie, alas), and was ranked No. 1 in the country. Nothing like associating with success. (OSU basketball was also No. 1, for a while, but never commanded my enthusiasm.)
How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it
BEREA, Ohio -- What can new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz do with a player like Myles Garrett? And what does Calvin Johnson have to do with it?. Before we get to that, it might help to start by looking at another edge rusher drafted first overall who played for Schwartz.
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
Insider: Andrew Nembhard makes progress in ugly Pacers loss
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Andrew Nembhard sat in front of his locker room stall and answered the questions politely, but softly and in as few words as possible, as if he didn't want any of his teammates hear him say something positive about himself. Nembhard may be a rookie, but it didn't take veteran's read of the Pacers' locker room to know that this was not the night to be talking about progress. ...
Browns conclude interview with Seahawks’ Sean Desai, could name defensive coordinator by Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns concluded an interview Monday for their defensive coordinator vacancy with Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai, and could name their successor to Joe Woods by Tuesday afternoon. Desai, 39, was the fourth candidate to interview, and the Browns are ready to...
Discussing Jim Schwartz’s introduction with Browns: Tim Bielik, Fred Greetham on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Fred Greetham...
NBA trade rumors: San Antonio Spurs want 2 first-round picks for Jakob Poeltl
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The San Antonio Spurs are 17 games below .500 and three games ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the third-worst record in the NBA, which would guarantee a share of the best odds for the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the right to select French big man Victor Wenbanyama.
