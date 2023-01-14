As a dyed-in-the-wool college football fan, I am disappointed by what has happened to the sport — if it can even be called a “sport” any more. My parents were big fans of a certain large school in Columbus, Ohio, at which my mother had matriculated before she graduated to marrying my father. Not surprisingly, when I graduated from high school in 1961, that self-same school was my destination. Woody Hayes was then the coach, the team was undefeated that year (one tie, alas), and was ranked No. 1 in the country. Nothing like associating with success. (OSU basketball was also No. 1, for a while, but never commanded my enthusiasm.)

