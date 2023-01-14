ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Charles C. Milliken: A modest proposal for college football

As a dyed-in-the-wool college football fan, I am disappointed by what has happened to the sport — if it can even be called a “sport” any more. My parents were big fans of a certain large school in Columbus, Ohio, at which my mother had matriculated before she graduated to marrying my father. Not surprisingly, when I graduated from high school in 1961, that self-same school was my destination. Woody Hayes was then the coach, the team was undefeated that year (one tie, alas), and was ranked No. 1 in the country. Nothing like associating with success. (OSU basketball was also No. 1, for a while, but never commanded my enthusiasm.)
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
Insider: Andrew Nembhard makes progress in ugly Pacers loss

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Andrew Nembhard sat in front of his locker room stall and answered the questions politely, but softly and in as few words as possible, as if he didn't want any of his teammates hear him say something positive about himself. Nembhard may be a rookie, but it didn't take veteran's read of the Pacers' locker room to know that this was not the night to be talking about progress. ...
