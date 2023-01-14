Read full article on original website
Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds gathered at the square in downtown Tyler Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler city and religious leaders, along with high school marching bands and community members marched south on Broadway after gathering on the downtown square. The event was organized by Tyler Together Race Relations. The organization’s president, Bishop Nickalous McGrew, said the gathering was symbolic of what was done in the sixties.
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Updated:...
Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
Jarvis Christian University – News
JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST CLARENCE GLOVER IN CHAPEL ON THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. ON JANUARY 17. Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University will host a special Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. chapel at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Smith-Howard Chapel on the JCU campus in Hawkins, Texas. A featured guest speaker is Clarence E. Glover, a recognized expert on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement is open to the public.
Kilgore Health Science Fair could help save lives
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Cheyenne Kirkpatrick, a health science teacher at Kilgore High School, had the idea to kick start a health fair a year ago to not only benefit students, but the entire community. “I’ve had a student who stumbled upon someone who was choking in Walmart, and he...
Troup ISD holds ‘Hoop for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD is holding a “Hoop for Coop” fundraiser to help provide support to the family of Cooper Reid. Cooper sustained a significant head injury in September 2022 while playing in a football game against Buffalo High School. He has been hospitalized and in recovery ever since. Hoop for Coop will be a free-throw basketball shootout for Troup ISD’s boys and girls basketball team.
Andy Woods students exceed SPCA fundraising goal
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Andy Woods Elementary School in Tyler exceeded their goal of $800, raising $1,170 for the SPCA as part of the 5th grade’s service project. Fifth grader Taylor Coleman participated in the service project and talked about why they chose the nonprofit. “We decided to raise...
Longview student earns Texas All-State Choir placement for 2nd year running
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview High School junior has earned a place in the Texas All-State Choir for the second year in a row, after competing against 70,000 other candidates. Lailah Johnson has been accepted for the Texas All-State Treble Choir, 5th Chair, as one of only 1,180 students...
National Blood Donor month emphasizes need for blood donation in East Texas, beyond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When it comes to lifesaving blood donations, hospitals and donation centers across the country and here in East Texas see less people during the winter. That’s why this Month is National Blood Donor Month. “We are at critical levels currently and typically that’s what we...
Longview ISD to get new special needs playground equipment so every kid can play
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Independent School District wants their special needs students engaged, even on the playground. They have designed custom playground equipment to meet the needs of students at six of their elementary schools. LISD Physical Therapist Julia Betting and LISD Director of Special Programs Cindy Verhalen...
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
Cherokee County SWAT Standoff
New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas. everal East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state’s aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
Big Sandy football coach announces retirement
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Sandy High School’s football coach announced his retirement on Wednesday. Larry Minter made the announcement via a post on his personal Facebook page, in which he thanked “all Big Sandy Wildcats and Ladycats.”. “I have loved every minute of every day we...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
