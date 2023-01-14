AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a first for us! My daughter, Sky (who will forever be Sky Baby to her family and close friends), and I share our “takes” with the viewers. We’ve long joked that we needed a podcast, as we find each other quite amusing… so coming off a long family weekend we were primed to chat about everything from generational influences to properly tipping your waiters and waitresses! Click the link above… and welcome to our weird world!

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO