Augusta, GA

WJBF.com

Womenomics

Paine College announces monumental new partnership. Augusta University launches 'JagPulse' program for …. Gold Cross will wait for meeting before deciding ….
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald's menu item free for one day only

To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

COVID Numbers up in SC

COVID Numbers up in SC
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Gold Cross will wait for meeting before deciding on its next course of action

Augusta commissioners fear Gold Cross walking away from providing ambulance service after a vote on a new contract fails but Gold Cross says it not leaving yet.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

JENNIE: Perspectives from my 27-year-old about life, career, college and social media

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a first for us! My daughter, Sky (who will forever be Sky Baby to her family and close friends), and I share our “takes” with the viewers. We’ve long joked that we needed a podcast, as we find each other quite amusing… so coming off a long family weekend we were primed to chat about everything from generational influences to properly tipping your waiters and waitresses! Click the link above… and welcome to our weird world!
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

JENNIE: Participants needed for Peripheral Artery Disease study at MCG

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Peripheral Artery Disease restricts blood flow to the legs and can make walking painful. It can even lead to amputation. Negative social determinants of health, like poverty and racism, both disproportionately affect older Black adults. The Centers for Disease Control says those factors, along with food...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

New tool to help customers get canceled flight refunds

Travel plans were disrupted for thousands of people across the country over the last few weeks.
AUGUSTA, GA

