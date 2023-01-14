Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
"Project BBuild" holds MLK celebration, basketball competition at local Boys and Girls Club
"Project BBuild" holds MLK celebration, basketball competition at local Boys and Girls Club. Community members reflect after death of Emanuel County District 2 Commissioner Keith Thompson. Augusta commission fails to approve new ambulance contract for Gold Cross.
Womenomics
Paine College announces monumental new partnership. Augusta University launches 'JagPulse' program. Gold Cross will wait for meeting before deciding. Augusta commissioners fear Gold Cross walking away from providing ambulance service after a vote on a new contract fails.
Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald's menu item free for one day only
To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets. Paine College announces monumental new partnership.
COVID Numbers up in SC
Paine College announces monumental new partnership. Augusta University launches 'JagPulse' program. Gold Cross will wait for meeting before deciding. Augusta commissioners fear Gold Cross walking away from providing ambulance service after a vote on a new contract fails.
Gold Cross will wait for meeting before deciding on its next course of action
Augusta commissioners fear Gold Cross walking away from providing ambulance service after a vote on a new contract fails but Gold Cross says it not leaving yet.
JENNIE: Perspectives from my 27-year-old about life, career, college and social media
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a first for us! My daughter, Sky (who will forever be Sky Baby to her family and close friends), and I share our “takes” with the viewers. We’ve long joked that we needed a podcast, as we find each other quite amusing… so coming off a long family weekend we were primed to chat about everything from generational influences to properly tipping your waiters and waitresses! Click the link above… and welcome to our weird world!
JENNIE: Participants needed for Peripheral Artery Disease study at MCG
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Peripheral Artery Disease restricts blood flow to the legs and can make walking painful. It can even lead to amputation. Negative social determinants of health, like poverty and racism, both disproportionately affect older Black adults. The Centers for Disease Control says those factors, along with food...
New tool to help customers get canceled flight refunds
Travel plans were disrupted for thousands of people across the country over the last few weeks. Mayor of Keysville home hit by gunfire in drive.
