Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) received House committee assignments on Tuesday after the two representatives were stripped of their roles for suggesting violence against Democratic politicians. McCarthy also indicated that he will allow Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is currently facing multiple investigations for lying to voters about key aspects of his identity and resume, a committee position. Greene was removed from the House Education and Labor Committee, and the Budget Committee in Feb. 2021. The move was prompted by backlash over statements she had made before her election into Congress, including posts on her social...

1 DAY AGO