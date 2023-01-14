Read full article on original website
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announces she's running for California Senate — and she's not waiting for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step aside
Porter, a third-term lawmaker who was reelected last November in her Orange County-anchored district, is a top national progressive star.
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
Scramble begins for Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat
Dianne Feinstein, who has been a U.S. senator from California for three decades, hasn't yet said whether she'll seek another term in 2024, but would-be successors are already standing in line.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
WTOP
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Pushed 9/11 Conspiracies, Will Sit on Homeland Security Committee
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) received House committee assignments on Tuesday after the two representatives were stripped of their roles for suggesting violence against Democratic politicians. McCarthy also indicated that he will allow Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is currently facing multiple investigations for lying to voters about key aspects of his identity and resume, a committee position. Greene was removed from the House Education and Labor Committee, and the Budget Committee in Feb. 2021. The move was prompted by backlash over statements she had made before her election into Congress, including posts on her social...
‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee
A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Jeffries to GOP on Santos: ‘Clean up your house’
The new head of House Democrats said Thursday that the fate of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is for GOP leaders to resolve. Santos, a Long Island freshman, has come under fire for a host of scandals swirling around his campaign. Revelations that he’d fabricated large parts of his résumé and questions about his campaign […]
U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NBC News
Katie Porter takes sides in primary for her House seat
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., has taken sides in the primary for her House seat, backing state Sen. Dave Min as he jumped into the race on Wednesday. Porter is leaving her competitive House district to run for Senate, and Min already represents much of the 47th District in his current state Senate seat.
californiaglobe.com
Former Congressman Harley Rouda Announces 2024 Run For Katie Porter’s House Seat
Former Congressman Harley Rouda reentered the political arena on Thursday, announcing that he will be running for the 47th District congressional seat in Orange County in 2024, only two days after the current representative, Katie Porter (D-CA), announced that she would run for Senate that year. Rouda, a graduate of...
A new program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in the U.S.
The State Department program, dubbed the Welcome Corps, would give Americans a role in resettling thousands of refugees who arrive every year.
ABC7 News Bay Area
Pres. Biden to tour storm damage in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties on Thursday
The president's itinerary includes visits to hardest hit Capitola Village and Seacliff State Beach - both of which are treasured Santa Cruz County destinations that were devastated in recent storms.
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
NEW YORK — (AP) — When New York's first licensed recreational marijuana outlet opened last month, the chief of the state's Office of Cannabis Management, Chris Alexander, proudly hoisted a tin of watermelon-flavored gummies above the crowd. Outside the Manhattan shop, he displayed another purchase — a jar...
