California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Investigators identify wanted suspect in South LA dump truck rampage
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in the South LA dump truck rampage as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Rapper files $10 million claim after video shows LA County deputy threatening to shoot him
Lawyers for rapper Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim, alleging L.A. County sheriff's deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year's Eve.
Suspect behind violent chase through LA, OC waves at cameras during 1st court appearance
Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, did not enter a plea at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 3. He didn't say much, but he did take a moment to wave and smile at ABC7 cameras during his appearance.
CBS News
Reckless driving suspect, passenger arrested after pursuit near Inglewood
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit of a reckless driving suspect on the southbound I-405. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly on the phone with the California Highway Patrol, claiming they were being chased by LASD while they were on the way to the hospital. The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Inglewood and Hawthorne before pulling over after deputies pulled off and CHP took over the pursuit.
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
KTVU FOX 2
California family of 6 killed in drug cartel execution: Sheriff
Investigators believe the family of six killed on Monday was part of a drug cartel execution. Two suspects are on the loose in the killings, officials said.
vvng.com
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
Chase on 405 Freeway ends with man and woman surrendering to CHP
Two people were taken into custody and a French bulldog was surrendered to authorities following a wild chase on the 405 Freeway amid heavy traffic Tuesday.
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump truck into their home during a rampage caught on camera. Residents in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Westmont say an angry husband went on a rampage in multiple...
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Alhambra: LASD
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Alhambra after a man was found shot to death Sunday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot...
signalscv.com
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs and officials. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately...
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
onscene.tv
3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
