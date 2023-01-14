ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Reckless driving suspect, passenger arrested after pursuit near Inglewood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit of a reckless driving suspect on the southbound I-405. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly on the phone with the California Highway Patrol, claiming they were being chased by LASD while they were on the way to the hospital. The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Inglewood and Hawthorne before pulling over after deputies pulled off and CHP took over the pursuit.
INGLEWOOD, CA
police1.com

Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Police give an update on the weekend shooting

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
actionnews5.com

Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump truck into their home during a rampage caught on camera. Residents in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Westmont say an angry husband went on a rampage in multiple...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Alhambra: LASD

ALHAMBRA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Alhambra after a man was found shot to death Sunday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot...
ALHAMBRA, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy