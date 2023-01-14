ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zack Britton could be perfect fit for Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs need help in their bullpen. Not only do they not have a closer, but their bullpen is short on experience as a whole. Brad Boxberger is the only reliever on the roster with a history of closing in the majors. Rowan Wick and Manuel Rodriguez could be in the mix for saves as well but this is not an ideal situation for a team that is hoping to contend. While Aroldis Chapman could be an option, the Cubs may want to look elsewhere for a possible closer. A pitcher such as Zack Britton could be a perfect fit.
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson

After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
Lewin Diaz offseason saga comes to an end with Baltimore Orioles

After months of uncertainty, Lewin Diaz may have a home with the Baltimore Orioles. The frequently claimed, and subsequently released, first baseman had been a part of four different organizations this offseason, including two different stints in Baltimore. When he was designated for assignment again last week as the Orioles acquired Darwinzon Hernandez, it appeared as though his odyssey was continuing.
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Judge spotted doing Captain duties with Yankees’ international prospects

The New York Yankees knew exactly what they were getting when they named Aaron Judge their 16th official captain following the nine-year extension he signed in December. Judge, whose captaincy was dyed in his wool from the day he was drafted in 2013, has been the Jenga piece upon which this team has relied during their most recent run of dominance (a run, as all aggrieved fans would note, that has yet to be capped with a championship).
Chicago Bears: Everything Falling Into Place for Poles’ Plans

Under his Things are falling into place for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild plan. In a pivotal offseason things are going as planned. Now that the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is over, general manager Ryan Poles and his front office staff have the job of rebuilding for the 2023 season and beyond. He has a plan for what he wants to do and is executing it flawlessly.
