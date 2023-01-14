Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago ILEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited timeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Red Sox, Padres, Astros, Brewers
Could a team that’s already loaded for this season be interested in landing Shohei Ohtani next offseason? It’s one of the MLB rumors we are tracking as we inch ever closer to spring training. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres to make a push for Shohei Ohtani?. According to...
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Zack Britton could be perfect fit for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs need help in their bullpen. Not only do they not have a closer, but their bullpen is short on experience as a whole. Brad Boxberger is the only reliever on the roster with a history of closing in the majors. Rowan Wick and Manuel Rodriguez could be in the mix for saves as well but this is not an ideal situation for a team that is hoping to contend. While Aroldis Chapman could be an option, the Cubs may want to look elsewhere for a possible closer. A pitcher such as Zack Britton could be a perfect fit.
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Lewin Diaz offseason saga comes to an end with Baltimore Orioles
After months of uncertainty, Lewin Diaz may have a home with the Baltimore Orioles. The frequently claimed, and subsequently released, first baseman had been a part of four different organizations this offseason, including two different stints in Baltimore. When he was designated for assignment again last week as the Orioles acquired Darwinzon Hernandez, it appeared as though his odyssey was continuing.
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Judge spotted doing Captain duties with Yankees’ international prospects
The New York Yankees knew exactly what they were getting when they named Aaron Judge their 16th official captain following the nine-year extension he signed in December. Judge, whose captaincy was dyed in his wool from the day he was drafted in 2013, has been the Jenga piece upon which this team has relied during their most recent run of dominance (a run, as all aggrieved fans would note, that has yet to be capped with a championship).
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Everything Falling Into Place for Poles’ Plans
Under his Things are falling into place for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild plan. In a pivotal offseason things are going as planned. Now that the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is over, general manager Ryan Poles and his front office staff have the job of rebuilding for the 2023 season and beyond. He has a plan for what he wants to do and is executing it flawlessly.
Cubs Ink Additional International Free Agents
Just one day removed from the news that the Cubs signed three top international free agents, news has released indicating the team has added additional names to this year's group.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1