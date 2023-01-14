ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb County rec center helping people develop healthy eating habits

MACON, Ga. — The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is starting its 8-week interactive educational series called 'Food Talk.' To kick it off, they held their quarterly 'Wellness Wednesday' with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Bibb County Extension. Alesia Mays is the nutrition education program assistant. She says eating healthier can be difficult, but you can slowly ease into it.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins emergency employees get retention bonuses

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has fulfilled part of a promise to police and fire employees. We've been following this story for several months. Back in July, council approved $4,000 recruitment and retention bonuses. These officers received a third of their payment. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Morning Macon accident injures three

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
MACON, GA
11Alive

Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
GRIFFIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes

ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
