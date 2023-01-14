Read full article on original website
'We have to start somewhere': Fort Valley police, city officials begin process of cleaning blight
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department made a Facebook post putting the community on notice. They say neighbors of blighted properties should watch out for a cleanup that may drive out "snakes and rodents." They say they're tackling blighted properties in the city and all that comes with it.
Bibb County rec center helping people develop healthy eating habits
MACON, Ga. — The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is starting its 8-week interactive educational series called 'Food Talk.' To kick it off, they held their quarterly 'Wellness Wednesday' with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Bibb County Extension. Alesia Mays is the nutrition education program assistant. She says eating healthier can be difficult, but you can slowly ease into it.
Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers...
Warner Robins emergency employees get retention bonuses
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has fulfilled part of a promise to police and fire employees. We've been following this story for several months. Back in July, council approved $4,000 recruitment and retention bonuses. These officers received a third of their payment. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick...
Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
Middle Georgia Comic Convention to bring collectibles, cosplay fun to Macon
MACON, Ga. — A big comic convention is coming to town. It's the Middle Georgia Comic Convention's fifth time in Macon and organizers are planning for it to be their biggest event. More than 20 vendors and 15 artists are slated to be there, and 6 industry guests are...
Warner Robins man airlifted to burn center after apartment fire on Feagin Mill Road
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Feagin Mill Road, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department. The fire started just after midnight at Richmond Apartments at 1008 Feagin Mill Road near Houston Lake Road.
'Public safety will be our #1 priority': Firefighters get new training academy in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Did you know Macon-Bibb County has a Class 1-rated fire department?. The department says that means you get a better rate on your home insurance. To keep that high standard, first responders need to train constantly, and now they have a state-of-the-art facility where they can work harder to keep you safe.
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
Morning Macon accident injures three
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
MWA: Graphic Packaging problems caused 100 million-gallon spills into Ocmulgee River
MACON, Ga. — More problems at Macon's Graphic Packaging plant sent more than 100 million gallons of polluted wastewater into the Ocmulgee River. On Tuesday, the Macon Water Authority called it a "major spill" that started Dec. 27 and is still continuing. They say freezing weather in late December...
Jones County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone lines down
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is reporting issues with their phone systems. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that its internet and non-emergency lines are also down. However, 911 is still up for Jones County as well. The Twiggs County Sheriff's...
Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
'It is an all of us issue': Homeless Encampment effecting visitors experience at Rose Hill
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates paying respect to the many notable names buried there. Since October, it's had some more permanent guests. A homeless encampment has grown there. Now, some visitors and volunteers say its upsetting their visit to the cemetery.
‘It makes it appear that there’s no hope.’ The impact of Macon’s murder trial delays
Jeremy Jerome Kendrick Jr. has been locked inside the Bibb County jail for more than four years. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murdering two convenience store clerks. Unable to post bond, he waited behind bars for more than 46 months before going on trial in...
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes
ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
'This is like heaven': New creative studio in downtown Macon is like an audio dream space for podcasters
MACON, Ga. — Podcasts are increasing in popularity. If you ever thought about starting one but don't have the money to buy the mics, audio boards, and the rest of the pricey equipment, a new Macon business can help you get started. But Imagine 584 for much more than...
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
