CBS Sports
'It was talking to me,' says Bucks' Brook Lopez, who blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for 1st career ejection
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram still hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 25, and there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return at this juncture. The 25-year-old star's status should be monitored ahead of each game, but there hasn't been any news on him returning to practice yet. Until that happens, Ingram will seemingly remain on the sidelines.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
CBS Sports
North Alabama wins despite Hunter's triple-double 78-73
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) Jacari Lane's 19 points helped North Alabama defeat Central Arkansas 78-73 on Wednesday night. Lane was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions (10-10, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Damien Forrest recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak with the win.
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Tyler Hansbrough denies dismissing John Wall on recruiting visit to North Carolina
Two of the biggest college basketball stars in recent history are beefing over differing accounts of what happened on the recruiting trail. Former Kentucky superstar John Wall has accused North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough of dismissing him on a recruiting visit, but Hansbrough has since refuted that version of events.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, it doesn't appear like Hodgins is in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark to open the playoffs, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catching option, totaling 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores over the Giants' past six games.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Status for divisional round TBD
Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he doesn't know if Crowder (ankle) will be available for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Crowder was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced last week, but he wasn't added to the active...
CBS Sports
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Sticking with Minnesota
The Vikings signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jackson spent the entirety of the 2022 season on Minnesota's practice squad after he failed to carve out a spot on the active roster during the preseason. The 2020 undrafted wideout will now sign his second reserve/future contract with the Vikings in as many years. Jackson, who never saw the field while on the Rams' active roster during his rookie season, still has yet to make his NFL debut.
