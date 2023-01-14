ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What ‘Became Clear to’ Sean McVay While Deciding on His Future

By Wilton Jackson
 4 days ago

The Rams coach ultimately decided to return for the 2023 season.

The long-term future of Rams head coach Sean McVay had been up in their air until he announced Friday that he would return for a seventh season in Los Angeles.

Prior to his decision to return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay took some time away to consider a number of life events that took place over the last year that included getting married, the death of his grandfather and reportedly contemplating potential deals to leave the sideline and join the broadcast booth .

In making his decision, the 36-year-old told Fox Sports’s Jay Glazer that he took time to really assure himself that he could “restore” and “renew” his passion and zest for the job, leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect. Glazer also reported that it became clear to McVay that he did not want to “run away from the adversity” of the job but rather “run through it.”

With McVay back in place for 2023, he will have his hands full in redirecting the franchise back to its winning ways after winning Super Bowl LVI early last year. This season, the Rams finished 5–12 and dealt with a bevy of injuries that included key pieces to the team like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

Through six NFL seasons, McVay has posted a 60–38 record with four appearances in the playoffs, two NFC championships and the Super Bowl win in 2022.

