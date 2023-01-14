Porch Package Thief Apprehended by WOPD Thanks to Home Video Surveillance

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- A resident on Valley Way reported to West Orange Police on January 1, 2023, about an unknown female wearing a gray jacket, orange pants and brown winter hat removing previously delivered packages from their front porch. Ring doorbell video captured the incident and revealed the same individual taking several pieces of mail as well as the packages and placed them into a brown backpack before fleeing on foot. The value of the stolen items was estimated at $250.

A subsequent investigation by WOPD, that concluded on January 3, 2023, aided by the video footage provided by the resident, lead to the identification and apprehension of the female actor. She was placed under arrest charged in violation of 2C:20-3A Theft of Unlawful Taking and released pending a court appearance.

The WOPD is releasing the photos of the individual because the potential exists for her or others to repeat this crime of opportunity. This individual is believed to be operating alone and this is not the first reported crime of this type to the police department. Residents are advised to secure their packages, especially when left in plain view and be on the lookout for all suspicious actors and report all such incidents to the WOPD at (973) 325-4000. In the event of an emergency or crime in progress call 911.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.











