West Orange, NJ

Porch Package Thief Apprehended by WOPD Thanks to Home Video Surveillance

By Elise Margulis
 4 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- A resident on Valley Way reported to West Orange Police on January 1, 2023, about an unknown female wearing a gray jacket, orange pants and brown winter hat removing previously delivered packages from their front porch. Ring doorbell video captured the incident and revealed the same individual taking several pieces of mail as well as the packages and placed them into a brown backpack before fleeing on foot. The value of the stolen items was estimated at $250.

A subsequent investigation by WOPD, that concluded on January 3, 2023, aided by the video footage provided by the resident, lead to the identification and apprehension of the female actor. She was placed under arrest charged in violation of 2C:20-3A Theft of Unlawful Taking and released pending a court appearance.

The WOPD is releasing the photos of the individual because the potential exists for her or others to repeat this crime of opportunity. This individual is believed to be operating alone and this is not the first reported crime of this type to the police department. Residents are advised to secure their packages, especially when left in plain view and be on the lookout for all suspicious actors and report all such incidents to the WOPD at (973) 325-4000. In the event of an emergency or crime in progress call 911.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Nunya Beasley
4d ago

Is just me or dies anybody else remember when doing the wrong thing luke lying ,cheating, and stealing wasn't good? and the percentage of people doing it was less than those who were doing the right thing??? Now the percentage has flipped with more people doing those wrong things than those of us doing what's right!!! If I'm the only one than I must cone from another planet named #WTFISWRONGWITHPEOPLE?

bruce wayne
4d ago

I feel very passionately about thievery and hardworking people being screwed over. Therefore it shouldn’t come as a surprise if I temporarily go insane if this ever happens to me 😐. That will be my defense in court 😉

