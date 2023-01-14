Central Bucks School District Approves Calendar for 2023-24 Year

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At its January meeting, the Central Bucks school board approved the school calendar for 2023-24.

Students that year will get three days off for Thanksgiving, six days off for Christmas/winter break and three days off for spring break.

When the school year starts depends on what day of the month Labor Day falls on. Policy 803 says that "when Labor Day occurs on or before Sept. 4, school for students will begin after Labor Day. When Labor Day occurs after Sept. 4, school for students will begin before Labor Day."

Based on that rule, Central Bucks schools have opened before Labor Day several times in recent years. The last time the district started after Labor Day was during the 2019-2020 school year.

The full schedule for the 2023-24 year is on the school board’s website.

