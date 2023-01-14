Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO