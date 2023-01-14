Read full article on original website
Coffee&pjs
4d ago
Look at the type of picture the family shares like wth at least share a normal picture so she isn’t judged that way
Reply
15
suchmahdeck
3d ago
I have my opinions, but I'll just keep them to myself right now and pray that she returns safe...... I'd never wish this on a parent.
Reply
3
big Nat
4d ago
Wow that's not a good thing to say about a young girl who is missing. I mean you people who don't have something positive to say should act like grown educated human beings.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
3 women shot at Queens memorial for murder victim
Three women were shot in the Rockaways on Tuesday night while attending a memorial for a murder victim, police said. A shooter opened fire around 9 p.m. during a gathering at Central Avenue and Bayport Place in Far Rockaway.
bronx.com
Cain Pemel, 14, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Cain Pemel. 2815 Grand Course. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the police...
Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – A Brooklyn man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after officers realized he was driving a car reported stolen out of Staten Island. On Friday, police arrested Makan Traore while driving a stolen vehicle. “Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through Bergen County,” the BCPO said in a statement. “Detectives were able to confirm that the vehicle was reported stolen from Staten Island on December 26, 2022, and the driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Makan Traore.” The post Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gun-toting man wrestles with women in Manhattan phone-snatching spree
A man who held a woman at gunpoint for her cellphone “wrestled” with a woman on a Manhattan subway station less than an hour later, police said Wednesday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops
Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said. The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers. Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
bronx.com
Shirly Nahomy Sambula Blanco, 17, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Shirly Nahomy Sambula Blanco. 1055 University Avenue. Bronx, NY 10452. It was reported...
Man shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn
Police say the shooting happened on East 83rd Street in Canarsie.
Man who allegedly rubbed himself on woman, 54, inside Brooklyn building sought
The NYPD on Tuesday released a photo of a man they are looking to identify after he allegedly rubbed himself on a woman in Brooklyn, authorities said.
bronx.com
Baroney Lewis, 45, Arrested For The Murder Of Russell Scott Wells, 62
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 0508 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 763 E. 219th Street, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed 62-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS responded to the...
3 women shot while attending outdoor gathering in Queens
It happened on 14-25 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Man slashed in face on 12th floor of apartment building in Brooklyn
The victim, who was slashed in the face, is expected to survive. Detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Teen blinds man, 80, with light, then chokes, punches him in Brooklyn subway robbery
An 80-year-old man was robbed by a teenage thief who blinded him with bright light and a mystery spray before choking and punching him at a Brooklyn subway station this week, police said.
Man, 40, gunned down in front of Brooklyn home: police
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Brooklyn home Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
Seen Him? Spring Valley HS Grad Goes Missing After Leaving Apartment
Police are asking the public for help after a 29-year-old Spring Valley High School graduate disappeared on Friday, Jan. 6, and hasn't been seen since. Jordan Taylor, of Queens, disappeared after leaving his apartment around 5:30 a.m., according to the New York City Police. Taylor, who is described as being...
Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody
Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
Man, 56, and Mt. Hope Woman, 42, Charged with Murder of Morris Heights Man on Bronx Bus
A man from Concourse Village West has been arrested following the murder of Morris Heights man, Lamont Barkley, 55, on the north Mott Haven border in October 2022. A woman from Mt. Hope had already been arrested in October in connection to the incident. On Oct. 10, 2022, police said...
Comments / 21