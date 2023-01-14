The Miami Dolphins gave their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills all they could handle on Wild Card Weekend with a third-string quarterback but couldn’t quite get it done. The Dolphins now head into the offseason with more question marks than most playoff teams. In 2023, the Dolphins’ offseason targets need to include an offensive tackle, a safety, and probably a quarterback. That’s why the Dolphins’ free agency objectives need to involve signing San Francisco 49ers OT Mike McGlinchy, Philadelphia Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

