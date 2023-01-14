Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
3 early Dolphins offseason targets in NFL free agency
The Miami Dolphins gave their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills all they could handle on Wild Card Weekend with a third-string quarterback but couldn’t quite get it done. The Dolphins now head into the offseason with more question marks than most playoff teams. In 2023, the Dolphins’ offseason targets need to include an offensive tackle, a safety, and probably a quarterback. That’s why the Dolphins’ free agency objectives need to involve signing San Francisco 49ers OT Mike McGlinchy, Philadelphia Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles
What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Rumors: Here’s ‘Primary Target’ For Offensive Coordinator
It’s looking more and more like Bill O’Brien will be the next offensive coordinator for the Patriots. O’Brien started being floated as Matt Patricia’s likely successor before New England’s season even ended. And though some reports have cast some doubt on the possibility of O’Brien leaving Alabama to rejoin the Patriots, he’s remained the odds-on favorite to lead the Patriots offense in 2023.
Browns Hire Jim Schwartz as Defensive Coordinator
According to NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. Schwartz replaces the recently fired Joe Woods, whose defense finished the year ranked 20th in points allowed (22.4 PPG). The Browns were particularly poor on the ground, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per contest at 135.0.
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
nfltraderumors.co
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves
The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
General Manager Search is Over
Ran Carthon, who has worked with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, will replace Jon Robinson as the head of the personnel department.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Sean Payton Reveals Cost To Acquire Him In Trade With Saints
Sean Payton figures to fetch an expensive contract from whichever team convinces him to put a headset back on. But signing Payton to a lucrative deal only will be half the battle of bringing the Super Bowl-winning head coach on board to an organization. Although the overflow of Payton reports...
Eight Burning Questions Facing Patriots This Offseason
After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years, the New England Patriots know changes are necessary this offseason. As Bill Belichick formulates his plan to bring the Patriots back to contention in 2023, here are the eight biggest questions facing his team:. 1. Who...
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Chargers announce big change to coaching staff
The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that L.A. would have announced those... The post Chargers announce big change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints Want 1st Round Pick for Sean Payton
Whoever hires Sean Payton as their next head coach will have to pay a fairly steep price. The New Orleans Saints have informed their former bench boss that they will be seeking a mid to late first-round pick in compensation for allowing Payton to move on. The much sought-after coach...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0