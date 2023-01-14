ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 early Dolphins offseason targets in NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins gave their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills all they could handle on Wild Card Weekend with a third-string quarterback but couldn’t quite get it done. The Dolphins now head into the offseason with more question marks than most playoff teams. In 2023, the Dolphins’ offseason targets need to include an offensive tackle, a safety, and probably a quarterback. That’s why the Dolphins’ free agency objectives need to involve signing San Francisco 49ers OT Mike McGlinchy, Philadelphia Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles

What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Here’s ‘Primary Target’ For Offensive Coordinator

It’s looking more and more like Bill O’Brien will be the next offensive coordinator for the Patriots. O’Brien started being floated as Matt Patricia’s likely successor before New England’s season even ended. And though some reports have cast some doubt on the possibility of O’Brien leaving Alabama to rejoin the Patriots, he’s remained the odds-on favorite to lead the Patriots offense in 2023.
NESN

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz as Defensive Coordinator

According to NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. Schwartz replaces the recently fired Joe Woods, whose defense finished the year ranked 20th in points allowed (22.4 PPG). The Browns were particularly poor on the ground, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per contest at 135.0.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?

Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
NESN

Sean Payton Reveals Cost To Acquire Him In Trade With Saints

Sean Payton figures to fetch an expensive contract from whichever team convinces him to put a headset back on. But signing Payton to a lucrative deal only will be half the battle of bringing the Super Bowl-winning head coach on board to an organization. Although the overflow of Payton reports...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Eight Burning Questions Facing Patriots This Offseason

After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years, the New England Patriots know changes are necessary this offseason. As Bill Belichick formulates his plan to bring the Patriots back to contention in 2023, here are the eight biggest questions facing his team:. 1. Who...
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal

After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers announce big change to coaching staff

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that L.A. would have announced those... The post Chargers announce big change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NESN

Saints Want 1st Round Pick for Sean Payton

Whoever hires Sean Payton as their next head coach will have to pay a fairly steep price. The New Orleans Saints have informed their former bench boss that they will be seeking a mid to late first-round pick in compensation for allowing Payton to move on. The much sought-after coach...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
