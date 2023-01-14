ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XXL Mag

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
XXL Mag

Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble

Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
XXL Mag

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have reportedly broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the...
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

A Look at Rappers’ Expensive Haircuts

Finding a signature look takes time. Deciding on the style for the day only becomes automatic after repetition. When the discussion turns to famous rappers, their day-to-day appearance is important since they're always in the public eye. With their look being so key, that leads to rappers spending big money on grooming than most other people. Compared to what the average person would spend to look good, the numbers can be eye-popping. But for a rap star? It's just another day. There aren't many forms of maintenance that these artists do more often than getting a haircut. So, in the process, some of them are dropping a pretty penny to keep their cuts right.
XXL Mag

People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching

Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
XXL Mag

Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying last May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains

Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.
MEMPHIS, TN
XXL Mag

Cardi B Recounts Moment Offset Found Out About Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B recently opened up about the harrowing moment when she and Offset found out about Takeoff's death. On Monday (Jan. 16), Jason Lee shared his interview with Cardi B on his new The Jason Lee Podcast. During the broad interview, Bardi broke down how she found out Takeoff had been killed last November.
XXL Mag

Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching

Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy