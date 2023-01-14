Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′
Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
The Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes First Billboard Top 40 Rap Hit – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 5, 1980: The Sugarhill Gang's classic 1979 song, "Rapper's Delight," helped move hip-hop from the humble streets of the Bronx, N.Y., to mainstream popularity. The song was the idea of the late Sylvia Robinson, who was the founder of Sugar...
2 Chainz Appears on Nancy Grace, Discusses Marijuana Legalization – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 13, 2015: Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz paid a highly publicized visit to the Nancy Grace show on HLN, on this day in 2015. The Atlanta rapper, formerly known as Tity Boi, made this appearance on the program, a first in hip-hop history, to discuss the legalization of weed.
Gunna Faces Backlash From Fans and Seems to Anger Lil Gotit After Returning to Social Media
Gunna's return to social media got a not-so-warm welcome, which included apparent shade from Lil Gotit. Last night (Jan. 10), Gunna shared his first personal social media posts in months. On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself preparing to record in a home studio. "Niggas acting like they switching...
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have reportedly broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the...
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
A Look at Rappers’ Expensive Haircuts
Finding a signature look takes time. Deciding on the style for the day only becomes automatic after repetition. When the discussion turns to famous rappers, their day-to-day appearance is important since they're always in the public eye. With their look being so key, that leads to rappers spending big money on grooming than most other people. Compared to what the average person would spend to look good, the numbers can be eye-popping. But for a rap star? It's just another day. There aren't many forms of maintenance that these artists do more often than getting a haircut. So, in the process, some of them are dropping a pretty penny to keep their cuts right.
Freddie Gibbs Has Four Joint Projects on the Way, But Being the Best Rapper to Ever Act Is Priority
Candor and comedic flair have been some of Freddie Gibbs' prized attributes both in and out of music. As one of the game's most respected MCs, he's now more serious than ever about elevating his acting career. Words: Luke Fox. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Meek Mill Reacts to Speculation He’s Shading Lori Harvey About Her New Relationship With Actor Damson Idris
Meek Mill is shooting down speculation that he threw shade at Lori Harvey about her new relationship with actor Damson Idris. The situation sparked on Friday (Jan. 13), when Meek Mill posted the tweet "Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody." The post is actually a line from PartyNextDoor's new single "Her Old Friends."
People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching
Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
Lil Gotit Warns Against Posting About Lil Keed After Gunna Returns to Social Media With Keed Tribute Post
Lil Gotit has posted a warning telling people not to share social media posts about his late brother Lil Keed, in the wake of Gunna sharing a tribute post to the late YSL rapper on Twitter. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Lil Gotit went Live on Instagram to address the issue....
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed
Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying last May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
Drake and Future Break Highest-Grossing Record With Summer Sixteen Tour – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 8, 2017: On this day, Drake and Future shattered a new record with their Summer Sixteen Tour. After totaling up the ticket sales from 2016, Drizzy and Hendrix's trek was proclaimed the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time. According to...
Cardi B and Bruno Mars Release ‘Finesse (Remix)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 4, 2018: Cardi B continued her meteoric rise in the rap game with a guest verse on Bruno Mars' New Jack Swing-influenced jam "Finesse (Remix)," which dropped on this day in 2018. The song, co-written and co-produced by The Stereotypes,...
Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains
Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.
Cardi B Recounts Moment Offset Found Out About Takeoff’s Death
Cardi B recently opened up about the harrowing moment when she and Offset found out about Takeoff's death. On Monday (Jan. 16), Jason Lee shared his interview with Cardi B on his new The Jason Lee Podcast. During the broad interview, Bardi broke down how she found out Takeoff had been killed last November.
Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching
Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
XXL Mag
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0