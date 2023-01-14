ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Inexcusable penalty on 49ers hands the Seahawks a field goal before halftime

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2paa_0kF5RXrI00

Whatever was going through Jimmie Ward's mind right before halftime, it was the wrong thought.

Ward, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive back, had one of the most mind-numbing penalties of the season right before halftime in a wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Geno Smith was scrambling and slid down with one second left in the half. Ward decided that was the exact right time to go headhunting, and he took an obvious unnecessary roughness penalty when he blasted Smith well into his slide.

It was inexplicable and inexcusable.

Instead of the Seahawks having, at best, a shot at a Hail Mary (they still needed to get a timeout called before the half ended), Jason Myers came out for a 56-yard field goal after the 15-yard penalty was marked off. He hit it as the half expired and the Seahawks led 17-16.

The 49ers screwed up before Ward's awful penalty, squibbing a kickoff instead of kicking it deep. That handed Seattle possession at their 38-yard line. Still, they shouldn't have been able to get into field-goal range with nine seconds left in the half.

Ward decided he'd give Seattle a gift.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
112K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy