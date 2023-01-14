ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Legislature Just Not The Same

The ghosts and/or spirits of Clarene Law, Leland Christensen, Hank Coe, and Jim Angell seem omnipresent when I think of the Wyoming Legislature. All four of these wonderful folks died in 2021 or 2022 and, well, the place is not the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It's a problem that's demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency's bleeding of personnel.
cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee OKs $50 Million Wyoming Outdoor Rec Trust Fund

The potential for backpack tourism in Wyoming once seemed very small. "People said a backpacker would just, in his visit to Wyoming, only change his T-shirt and a $10 dollar bill," Steph Kessler, who works with Wyoming Pathways, told lawmakers on the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. "That is no longer the case today."
cowboystatedaily.com

Proposed Law Would Expand Alert System For Adults, Similar To AMBER Alert

Wyoming lawmakers are contemplating a proposed law implementing the Ashanti Alert, which is a system like AMBER alert, but for adults. House Bill 18 would command the director of the state's Homeland Security branch to help local and tribal police implement...
buckrail.com

Game and Fish: Roadkill on Wyoming roads requires authorization

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) would like to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. Collecting roadkill from select Wyoming roadways became legal in January of 2022. Now, people can request authorization to salvage deer, elk, antelope, moose, wild bison or wild turkey from unintentional vehicle collisions with wildlife. To collect roadkill people need approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization can be done through the app even without cellular reception.
101.9 KING FM

Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
cowboystatedaily.com

Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators

A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
cowboystatedaily.com

Ambiguous Federal Regs On Digital An Opportunity For Wyoming, Says State Senator

Nearly 500 decentralized autonomous organizations have already registered in the Cowboy State since Wyoming rolled out the red carpet for digital asset companies. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told lawmakers on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday that Wyoming's...
foodsafetynews.com

Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act

The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
Douglas Budget

Bill would ban the use of abortion medications in Wyoming

CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict the circulation and use of abortion medications is up for consideration again this session as Wyoming’s abortion ban continues to be litigated in court. Under Senate File 109, no person would legally be allowed to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use” any...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Work To Tighten Digital Asset Security

Digital assets are often protected by what's known as a cryptographic key. These computer codes can be likened to a key that opens a house or a safe, but with an important difference – anyone who knows the code can take control of the asset itself, potentially whisking it away without a trace.
WYOMING STATE

