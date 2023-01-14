Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Legislature Just Not The Same
The ghosts and/or spirits of Clarene Law, Leland Christensen, Hank Coe, and Jim Angell seem omnipresent when I think of the Wyoming Legislature. All four of these wonderful folks died in 2021 or 2022 and, well, the place is not the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Marriage Bill Survives But Some Argue Restricting Teen Marriage Is Removing Freedoms
A bill forbidding the issuance of state marriage licenses to minors ages 15 and younger survived its first debate in the Wyoming House of Representatives with a 36-27 vote of approval. House Bill 7, which would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
cowboystatedaily.com
Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It's a problem that's demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency's bleeding of personnel.
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee OKs $50 Million Wyoming Outdoor Rec Trust Fund
The potential for backpack tourism in Wyoming once seemed very small. "People said a backpacker would just, in his visit to Wyoming, only change his T-shirt and a $10 dollar bill," Steph Kessler, who works with Wyoming Pathways, told lawmakers on the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. "That is no longer the case today."
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Law Would Expand Alert System For Adults, Similar To AMBER Alert
Wyoming lawmakers are contemplating a proposed law implementing the Ashanti Alert, which is a system like AMBER alert, but for adults. House Bill 18 would command the director of the state's Homeland Security branch to help local and tribal police implement...
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Roadkill on Wyoming roads requires authorization
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) would like to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. Collecting roadkill from select Wyoming roadways became legal in January of 2022. Now, people can request authorization to salvage deer, elk, antelope, moose, wild bison or wild turkey from unintentional vehicle collisions with wildlife. To collect roadkill people need approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization can be done through the app even without cellular reception.
cowboystatedaily.com
ATF ‘Pistol Brace’ Ruling Could Have Sweeping Impacts For Wyoming Gun Owners
A federal ruling on firearms that would reclassify some popular AR-15 variants as "short-barreled rifles" could have sweeping implications for Wyoming gun owners, say a gun dealer and a gun rights advocate. "It's just one of those ridiculous things,"...
Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators
A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ambiguous Federal Regs On Digital An Opportunity For Wyoming, Says State Senator
Nearly 500 decentralized autonomous organizations have already registered in the Cowboy State since Wyoming rolled out the red carpet for digital asset companies. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told lawmakers on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday that Wyoming's...
foodsafetynews.com
Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act
The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
Douglas Budget
Bill would ban the use of abortion medications in Wyoming
CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict the circulation and use of abortion medications is up for consideration again this session as Wyoming’s abortion ban continues to be litigated in court. Under Senate File 109, no person would legally be allowed to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use” any...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Remove 75% – 25% Preference Point System For “Big 5” Trophy Game Species
Hunters pursuing Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Wyoming's high country are going gray because it takes so long to draw sheep tags, a Wyoming Game and Fish official told state lawmakers Tuesday. "The average age of a bighorn sheep hunter...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Work To Tighten Digital Asset Security
Digital assets are often protected by what's known as a cryptographic key. These computer codes can be likened to a key that opens a house or a safe, but with an important difference – anyone who knows the code can take control of the asset itself, potentially whisking it away without a trace.
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator Wants To Ban Letting Consumers Sell Excess Solar Electricity Back To Utility
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has introduced a bill to the Wyoming Legislature that would repeal net metering, which allows people who produce excess electricity from their rooftop solar panels to sell to a utility at a retail rate. Those who do...
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Legislator’s Covid Bill Would Also Prohibit Required Vaccines For Polio, Measles, Mumps
A bill making its way through the Wyoming Legislature not only would prohibit discrimination over people's COVID-19 vaccine or face mask choices, it also would prohibit the same for other infectious diseases like measles, mumps and polio. In many ways,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement Says Steering Wheel With Keyboard Invention Is Horrible Idea
What started as a deliberately absurd suggestion during a morning editorial meeting in the Cowboy State Daily conference room led to an almost as asinine nagging question:. Why hasn't someone attached a keyboard to a steering wheel?. Wendy Corr, Cowboy...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
