Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023)

Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023)
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal

Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week in support of the Army's transition to an all-electric fleet.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Athens switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens announced that it will be switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady due to price concerns. According to a spokesperson with the City of Athens, Nixle had become too expensive so the city decided to switch to a completely different alert system. Nixle...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

News 19's Mariah Wiggs 'Powerlifts with the Pros'

As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. News 19's Mariah Wiggs 'Powerlifts with the Pros'.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Marshall County EMA Director Died

Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served for almost two decades, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA. Former Marshall County EMA Director Died.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Swim for Melissa Ending After 17 Years

For the past 17 years, kids have been diving in to raise money and swim for Melissa. It’s been one of the signature events Chris and Amy George set up to raise money for the regional neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Swim for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Hanceville searching for helicopter

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take.  Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
HANCEVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Damaging winds, flooding possible tonight

This is obviously becoming a weekly trend now. Flash flooding and damaging winds are possible overnight with a line of severe thunderstorms moving through the Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. NWS meteorologist Geoffrey Heidelberger said the area could see heavy rains and high winds about 10...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne Crash

The crash happened on I-59 early Sunday morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog's execution delayed

Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses. Updated: 6 hours ago.

