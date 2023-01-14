Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Related
WHNT-TV
Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023)
Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023) Main Weather (6 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023) James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine High School student is dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis. (10 p.m., January 18, 2023) State of the Arts Celebration (10...
WHNT-TV
Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal
Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week in support of the Army's transition to an all-electric fleet. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week in support of the Army's transition to an all-electric fleet. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …
Why January Brings Tornadoes To The Tennessee Valley
While tornadoes can happen any time of the year in North Alabama, you might think January isn't a month known for tornadoes.
WAFF
City of Athens switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens announced that it will be switching from Nixle alerts to CivicReady due to price concerns. According to a spokesperson with the City of Athens, Nixle had become too expensive so the city decided to switch to a completely different alert system. Nixle...
WHNT-TV
News 19's Mariah Wiggs 'Powerlifts with the Pros'
As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with...
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
WHNT-TV
Former Marshall County EMA Director Died
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served for almost two decades, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA. Former Marshall County EMA Director Died. Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who...
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
WHNT-TV
Swim for Melissa Ending After 17 Years
For the past 17 years, kids have been diving in to raise money and swim for Melissa. It’s been one of the signature events Chris and Amy George set up to raise money for the regional neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Swim for...
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
WAFF
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
WHNT-TV
Sisk Defense Arguing Interview was Coercive — 4:30 p.m.
A Limestone County judge has set the retrial of Mason Sisk for April 17. (4:30 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023) Sisk Defense Arguing Interview was Coercive — 4:30 …. A Limestone County judge has set the retrial of Mason Sisk for April 17. (4:30 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023)
First of its kind in Alabama, net zero development breaks ground in Huntsville
The groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday prominently featured words such as “renewables” and “sustainability.” Such words generally don’t buzz around building a $108 million building that will feature multi-family housing and retail. Wellory Living at MidCity District in Huntsville, though, is different. First announced last month, its...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
WAFF
One of Birmingham’s favorite ice cream shops is coming to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of the day, don’t we all want the same thing? Something sweet? Big Spoon Creamery is going to help with that. Big Spoon Creamery, a popular ice cream spot in Birmingham, is opening its first location in Huntsville. The creamery...
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
themadisonrecord.com
Damaging winds, flooding possible tonight
This is obviously becoming a weekly trend now. Flash flooding and damaging winds are possible overnight with a line of severe thunderstorms moving through the Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. NWS meteorologist Geoffrey Heidelberger said the area could see heavy rains and high winds about 10...
WHNT-TV
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne Crash
The crash happened on I-59 early Sunday morning. The crash happened on I-59 early Sunday morning. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine High School student is dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis. (10 p.m., January 18, 2023) State of the Arts Celebration (10...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma
Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims. Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community. "(It) just makes you...
WAFF
Havoc the dog's execution delayed
Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two...
Comments / 0