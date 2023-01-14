ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith & Josh Green On Track to Play vs. Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks returned home after completing a five-game road trip with a 1-4 record. With no shortage of important players sidelined due to a combination of injuries and rest for more than a month, help is finally on the way. After Tuesday's practice, Mavs coach Jason Kidd updated reporters...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Myles Turner has improved significantly this season. Just ask his former teammates and coaches

A quick glance at Myles Turner's stats shows that he is having his best-ever season for the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. His three-point shooting percentage (39%) and true shooting percentage (66.4%) are both higher than they have ever been before. His defense is still excellent. Turner is having a career year at age 26 and has been a huge part of the Pacers' surprising start.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LaMelo Ball Injured at Houston

LaMelo Ball left tonight's game against Houston after an apparent leg injury. Ball jumped for a rebound alongside teammate PJ Washington, and Washington landed on Ball's left leg and appeared to turn his ankle. The Hornets' third year guard limped to the bench and eventually was carried to the locker room by the training staff.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

UFC books Dustin Jacoby vs. undefeated Azamat Murzakanov for April event

A heavy-handed light heavyweight matchup is heading to an upcoming UFC event in April. With 20 knockouts between them, Dustin Jacoby will take on the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov at the UFC Fight Night event taking place April 15. The event does not have a publicly-known location or venue. Multiple people...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Louisville Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Eylia Love

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has announced the addition of transfer guard Eylia Love on Wednesday. Love will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility. Love began her collegiate career at Georgia Tech and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Reports: Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Signs Free Agent Deal With Red Sox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Adam Duvall is shipping up to Boston. The free agent outfielder has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports and first reported by MLB Network's Craig Mish. Duvall can earn up to $3 million in performance bonuses, although the incentives themselves were not disclosed.
LOUISVILLE, KY

