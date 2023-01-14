A quick glance at Myles Turner's stats shows that he is having his best-ever season for the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. His three-point shooting percentage (39%) and true shooting percentage (66.4%) are both higher than they have ever been before. His defense is still excellent. Turner is having a career year at age 26 and has been a huge part of the Pacers' surprising start.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO