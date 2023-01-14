Read full article on original website
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day WeekendJudith MastersMiami Beach, FL
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith & Josh Green On Track to Play vs. Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks returned home after completing a five-game road trip with a 1-4 record. With no shortage of important players sidelined due to a combination of injuries and rest for more than a month, help is finally on the way. After Tuesday's practice, Mavs coach Jason Kidd updated reporters...
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Capitalizing On Life Without Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Thomas Bryant has been an absolute steal on his veteran's minimum contract thus far this season. He has been the kind of rim-rolling interior presence on offense and glass-cleaning behemoth that LA was hoping he or Damian Jones would be when the club inked them this summer in free agency.
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens up After Jayson Tatum’s Historic 51-Point Performance
Jayson Tatum had arguably his best game of the season Monday afternoon. The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Tatum shined for the shorthanded C's as they earned their seventh straight win, 130-118. Tatum poured in 51 points to go along with nine rebounds...
LaMelo Ball Injured at Houston
LaMelo Ball left tonight's game against Houston after an apparent leg injury. Ball jumped for a rebound alongside teammate PJ Washington, and Washington landed on Ball's left leg and appeared to turn his ankle. The Hornets' third year guard limped to the bench and eventually was carried to the locker room by the training staff.
Injury Report: Pacers Without Halliburton as OKC Returns Home
Oklahoma City returns to its home court after a brief Eastern Conference road trip. The Thunder enter the game on three-game win streak. They continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break. The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing...
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Myles Turner has improved significantly this season. Just ask his former teammates and coaches
A quick glance at Myles Turner's stats shows that he is having his best-ever season for the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. His three-point shooting percentage (39%) and true shooting percentage (66.4%) are both higher than they have ever been before. His defense is still excellent. Turner is having a career year at age 26 and has been a huge part of the Pacers' surprising start.
NBA X HBCU Stream Will Feature Student Journalists Miles Johnson and Zoria McClerklin
Morehouse College senior Miles Johnson and Spelman College junior Zoria McClerklin will host the NBA X HBCU Stream of the Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans game at 7 PM CT on Jan. 18. Lately, Johnson has been visible on the recent NBA MLK Day broadcast between the Atlanta Hawks'...
Dayton’s Anthony Grant Slams Gamblers Who Threaten Players
With the rise of sports gambling across the United States in recent years, betting has become an increasingly present part of American sports fans’ lives. Few sports figures have pushed back as strongly against gambling’s incursion as Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant did Tuesday night, days after the Flyers dropped a 63-62 heartbreaker to VCU after leading by 14.
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
Reports: Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Signs Free Agent Deal With Red Sox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Adam Duvall is shipping up to Boston. The free agent outfielder has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports and first reported by MLB Network's Craig Mish. Duvall can earn up to $3 million in performance bonuses, although the incentives themselves were not disclosed.
Louisville Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Eylia Love
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has announced the addition of transfer guard Eylia Love on Wednesday. Love will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility. Love began her collegiate career at Georgia Tech and...
