‘Incredibly special:’ Labaron Philon scores 30 straight points, rallies Baker past LeFlore
Baker basketball coach David Armstrong seldom has to say anything to star point guard and Mr. Basketball contender Labaron Philon. “His basketball IQ is so high,” Armstrong said. “He understands what he needs to do to make the flow of the game go our way.”. On Monday morning...
Davis Sherman of Booker T. Washington High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Davis Sherman is a Junior with a 4.26 GPA, ranked 14th in his class, and scored a 1210 on his SAT. He is also a member of the SGA and the Spanish Club. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he is the quarterback and pitcher and outfielder for the Wildcats. His coach […]
Basketball roundup: McGill-Toolen girls improve to 20-4; Huntsville tops Sparkman
Three McGill-Toolen players — Lindsey Cox, E.C. Harbaugh and Anna Reed McNeece — were in double figures as the No. 4-ranked Yellow Jackets used a strong second half to pull away from Spanish Fort 59-48 in Class 6A Area 2 action at McGill-Toolen’s Portier Center on Friday night.
McGill-Toolen names new head football coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic School announced David Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets new head football coach. Faulkner comes to McGill-Toolen from West Virginia University where he spent the last two years as a special assistant to head coach, Neal Brown. Faulkner is no stranger to the Gulf Coast having spent three years as […]
wpde.com
Miracle League of Florence Co. hopes Oyster Roast event will build new field for players
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Organizers with the Miracle League of Florence County are getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The non-profit's annual Oyster Roast is just a few weeks away and the proceeds this year mean more than ever. The league allows children and adults...
wpde.com
2 Florence schools among 10 finalists for Palmetto's Finest Award
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School in Florence were among 10 finalists that were named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA). According to SCASA, these ten schools represent the best in innovative,...
wpde.com
First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
WEAR
Weather changes coming to Gulf Coast
WEAR-TV — PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The next weathermaker brings a chance for rain and cooler air to round out the work and school week. Light rain is possible Wednesday and then a line of showers will move over the Southeast and could bring rain to the area Thursday morning.
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
wpde.com
Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
wpde.com
Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
wpde.com
$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A lucky person won $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Sea Mart store at 2402 North Kings Highway. The player has not come forward and has 180 days from the date of the drawing...
Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be in observance on Monday, Jan. 16. There will be many events in Mobile and Baldwin Counties for those who want to honor the minister and activist. Dr. MLK March The annual march organized by People United to Advance the Dream Mobile will kick off […]
WPMI
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
wpde.com
Black Myrtle Beach gives back to community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A group of women whose mission is inclusion, unity, love, and peace gathered on Monday to give back to the Myrtle Beach community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group channeled l their inner child and reminisced about days spent on the...
wpde.com
Collins Jollie Road home development to be discussed, voted on by Conway leaders
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday will be the first time leaders on Conway City Council will vote for or against a new development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes to the city. The Collins Jollie Road development dates back nearly four years. In 2019, a master plan...
utv44.com
Pilots ejected safely in Baldwin Co plane crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is live near County Road 87 and Allen Road in the Robertsdale community just north of I-10. NAS Whiting Field confirms it is one of Training Air Wing Five's T-6B aircraft from NAS Whiting Field. According to BCSO, the two Navy pilots...
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
