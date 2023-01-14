Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
Related
wpde.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
wpde.com
Miracle League of Florence Co. hopes Oyster Roast event will build new field for players
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Organizers with the Miracle League of Florence County are getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The non-profit's annual Oyster Roast is just a few weeks away and the proceeds this year mean more than ever. The league allows children and adults...
wpde.com
First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
wpde.com
1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...
wpde.com
Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
wpde.com
Future of RIDE IV project discussed during Carolina Forest Civic Association
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Civic Association held its monthly meeting Wednesday night to talk about the future of Ride IV projects. These projects include county-wide road improvements such as the potential to widen Carolina Forest Boulevard. Community members heard from Ride 4 Chairman Wayne Gray...
wpde.com
$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A lucky person won $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Sea Mart store at 2402 North Kings Highway. The player has not come forward and has 180 days from the date of the drawing...
wpde.com
Young boy meets hero during North Myrtle Beach vacation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A young Myrtle Beach vacationer was met with a pleasant surprise as he ran into Sgt. Johnson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Trevor was sure to let Sgt. Johnson know that he hopes to one day become a Virginia State Trooper. Once...
wpde.com
Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
wpde.com
Driver killed after car collides with 18-wheeler in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S. B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said the crash happened on North Carolina Highway 41 at Meridian Church Road. He added the...
wpde.com
Collins Jollie Road home development to be discussed, voted on by Conway leaders
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday will be the first time leaders on Conway City Council will vote for or against a new development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes to the city. The Collins Jollie Road development dates back nearly four years. In 2019, a master plan...
wpde.com
New Musical Variety Show at Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special show is at the Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend for two performances only. It's The "Shorty" Perkins Musical Variety Show. Host Kelvin Perkins will be joined by local musicians and vocalists. They'll feature music genres including jazz, R&B, Gospel, Classical...
wpde.com
95-year-old Timmonsville woman goes without water for month after repeated calls to city
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 95-year-old Timmonsville woman said she's been without water for nearly a month and had to get help from family members to make it day-by-day. Essie Crosswell said her home was struck by lightning about four weeks ago. She believes the strike damaged her water...
wpde.com
Lake City Boys & Girls Club gives gifts to dozens of students for Christmas
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Club & Youth Technology Center for the Lake City Boys & Girls Club sponsored 76 students in the community at Christmastime. Each sponsored student received a pair of pants, a shirt, and a $20 gift card. NEW: New Musical Variety Show at Theatre...
wpde.com
Conway leaders discuss safety solutions for busy alleyway near Main Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An alley in Conway is raising safety concerns for residents, local businesses and city leaders. The city has been testing out different options for how Scarborough Alley should be utilized. The alleyway runs between North Main and Laurel Streets. Most recently, officials made the decision...
wpde.com
Man accused of killing NC woman he met online arrested by Myrtle Beach police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. have arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Dept. William Haven Hicks is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and...
wpde.com
Horry Co. police help arrest wanted NC murder suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation that happened last year in Clarendon, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 9, 2022, deputies arrived at the 2500 block of M M Ray Road, in the Clarendon area. Officers were...
wpde.com
Black Myrtle Beach gives back to community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A group of women whose mission is inclusion, unity, love, and peace gathered on Monday to give back to the Myrtle Beach community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group channeled l their inner child and reminisced about days spent on the...
wpde.com
Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
wpde.com
$30 million needed to preserve historic Conway school, engineers predict
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Tuesday night's council meeting, city leaders presented an update on the historic Whittemore Park Elementary School. Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said they've heard back from their structural engineer that was sent to review the condition of the building. Initially, experts estimated that...
Comments / 0