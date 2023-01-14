ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wpde.com

First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A lucky person won $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Sea Mart store at 2402 North Kings Highway. The player has not come forward and has 180 days from the date of the drawing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

New Musical Variety Show at Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special show is at the Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend for two performances only. It's The "Shorty" Perkins Musical Variety Show. Host Kelvin Perkins will be joined by local musicians and vocalists. They'll feature music genres including jazz, R&B, Gospel, Classical...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Conway leaders discuss safety solutions for busy alleyway near Main Street

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An alley in Conway is raising safety concerns for residents, local businesses and city leaders. The city has been testing out different options for how Scarborough Alley should be utilized. The alleyway runs between North Main and Laurel Streets. Most recently, officials made the decision...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. police help arrest wanted NC murder suspect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation that happened last year in Clarendon, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 9, 2022, deputies arrived at the 2500 block of M M Ray Road, in the Clarendon area. Officers were...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

$30 million needed to preserve historic Conway school, engineers predict

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Tuesday night's council meeting, city leaders presented an update on the historic Whittemore Park Elementary School. Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said they've heard back from their structural engineer that was sent to review the condition of the building. Initially, experts estimated that...
CONWAY, SC

