$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
WTNH.com
TSA confiscates an anti-tank weapon from passenger’s luggage at Texas airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport confiscated a portable anti-tank rifle from a male passenger’s checked luggage Monday, according to a Twitter post. The passenger was scheduled to fly from San Antonio to Las Vegas, where he planned...
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat until police tased him, officials say
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old LaPlace man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his aunt by stepping on her throat, according to St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre. Sheriff Tregre says deputies responded to a home on Janice Lane around 11:30 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 10. Officers entered...
VIDEO: Connecticut State Police searching for wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Hartford
Connecticut State Police are searching for the driver who was heading the wrong way on Interstate 91 South in Hartford early Sunday morning.
fox61.com
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
Connecticut family finds black bear hibernating under their outdoor deck: 'Not bothering us'
A family in Connecticut found a black bear relaxing underneath their backyard deck, and they're planning on letting him remain there until the end of his hibernation period.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Marijuana now legal for sale in CT
(WTNH) – Marijuana is now legal for sale in Connecticut for anyone over the age of 21. From Newington to New Haven, and the five other dispensaries, the lines were long on day one. Here’s what is being sold: cannabis to roll joints or put in a bong, food...
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
WTNH.com
Rushford offers innovative treatments for addiction, behavioral health
Conn. (WTNH) — Rushford, part of Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network, is offering innovative new treatments for the community to treat addictions, behavioral health issues and trauma. Lauren Galarneau, clinical program manager with Rushford Adult Residential Services, discussed the benefits of AcuDetox. See the full interview in the...
NBC Connecticut
Black Bear Makes Winter Home Under Connecticut Couple's Deck
As Connecticut's bear population expands, it is causing unwanted visits in some neighborhoods. Just as there are several bear sightings in the fall, it's also common to see them in the winter. One black bear has found a new home for the winter - someone's actual home. The bear has...
FireRescue1
Conn. essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting in February
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to $1,000 in bonuses to private sector...
All Connecticut Walmarts will go bagless on Jan. 18
Walmart is eliminating single-use plastic and paper bags in its Connecticut stores.
What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
connecticutexplorer.com
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
Answers to Connecticut’s housing crisis may be right in our backyards
Connecticut has a peculiarly high amount of land, once set aside for manufacturing, now lying fallow as vacant space.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC Connecticut
Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for tonight...
