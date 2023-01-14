ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

101.5 KNUE

$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist

This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
MESQUITE, TX
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Rushford offers innovative treatments for addiction, behavioral health

Conn. (WTNH) — Rushford, part of Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network, is offering innovative new treatments for the community to treat addictions, behavioral health issues and trauma. Lauren Galarneau, clinical program manager with Rushford Adult Residential Services, discussed the benefits of AcuDetox. See the full interview in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Black Bear Makes Winter Home Under Connecticut Couple's Deck

As Connecticut's bear population expands, it is causing unwanted visits in some neighborhoods. Just as there are several bear sightings in the fall, it's also common to see them in the winter. One black bear has found a new home for the winter - someone's actual home. The bear has...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023

If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT

