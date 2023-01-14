The New York Senate Judiciary Committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) choice for the state’s chief judge Wednesday, demonstrating a split among Democrats in the state. The committee, which is made up of 19 state senators, narrowly voted against advancing Justice Hector D. LaSalle, who was nominated by Hochul in December to be the chief judge of New York’s Court of Appeals. The committee voted 10-9 against moving LaSalle, who faces criticism from the left over his judicial record, to the full Senate.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO