San Antonio, TX

WIVB

Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers’ homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said. The case against Solomon...
WIVB

Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system more time to carry out executions — a move that comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state — and also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors in death penalty cases.
WIVB

New York Senate panel rejects Hochul’s pick for top judge

The New York Senate Judiciary Committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) choice for the state’s chief judge Wednesday, demonstrating a split among Democrats in the state. The committee, which is made up of 19 state senators, narrowly voted against advancing Justice Hector D. LaSalle, who was nominated by Hochul in December to be the chief judge of New York’s Court of Appeals. The committee voted 10-9 against moving LaSalle, who faces criticism from the left over his judicial record, to the full Senate.
