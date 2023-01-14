Mrs. Sheila Jean Roberts Spring, 68, of McComb, MS, passed from this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. Mrs. Jean was born in Lexington, MS on October 11, 1954 and was the daughter of Bob Roberts and Inez White Roberts. There are so many wonderful things to say about her but the most important thing we, as her family, want people to know is that she had such a BIG HEART. She loved people and lived her life to help others that were in need. She loved God, she loved her husband, her grandbabies and then her family. For thirty three years, and through all of her endeavors, and the busy days, her sun rose and fell around her husband and love, Kenneth Spring. The depths of her love, care and servitude to him was unparalleled. Her life literally revolved around the family and making sure they were happy. She was selfless. She was energetic. She was a go-getter. Should an opportunity or obstacle arise that she wanted to overcome, through determination and tenacity, she would accomplish her desired goal. She was always making sure everyone was taken care of and happy. That’s what brought her peace and joy. When Jean had free time available she enjoyed listening to gospel music. Jean enjoyed visiting and talking on the phone with her closest friends.

