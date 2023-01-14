ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox16.com

California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast:

OVERNIGHT: After reaching 70°F for the 6th time this month, it will take a bit to cool down tonight. Temperatures, overall, will stay very mild for this time of year with lows in the mid 50s. It will be cloudy with a light easterly wind. WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Arkansas faces a chance of severe weather Wednesday

As temperatures warm into the 70s Monday and Tuesday ample moisture will precede a strong cold front that will move into Arkansas Wednesday night. Ahead of that front thunderstorms should form over Arkansas during the day Wednesday. The storms may become severe with a chance of damaging wind, large hail, and even a couple tornadoes will be possible. Parts of Southeast Arkansas may see river levels rise with 1-3″ of rain coming to that area and upstream.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More clouds Tuesday ahead of mid-week storms

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain dry through Tuesday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain mild, likely into the lower 70s. Wind will be light from the southeast. TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase again this evening, becoming cloudy after midnight. A few light showers move in after midnight, becoming...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy