News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia
BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
News Channel Nebraska
$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple stolen items reportedly found in Lincoln man's possession
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was arrested after multiple stolen items were reportedly found with him. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Sark Mini Storage, 1901 W O St., around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported larceny. Officers said the caller reported using...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after assaulting police officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On January 15th, Grand Island Police report they stopped 18-year old Kelvin Macedo of Hastings, after his car was pinged in suspicion with a missing person bolo put out by HPD. When officers tried to contact Macedo, he made some suspicious movements in his vehicle,...
1011now.com
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
News Channel Nebraska
Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska
Police arrest suspect in west Beatrice burglary
BEATRICE – A report of a late-night theft has resulted in an arrest for a burglary, in Beatrice. Police were sent to a reported theft Tuesday night at an apartment in the seven hundred block of West Mary Street. A woman was suspected of entering the apartment and taking prescription medication and a laptop computer.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash
Regina Bright was the kind of person who could bring others together. The Omaha woman was a mother of two teenagers, whom she adored and strived to fill with love and wisdom. She was a hard worker with a tight-knit group of best friends who called themselves the “super friends.”
klkntv.com
WATCH: Man distracts shopper at Lincoln Hy-Vee while woman steals her wallet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are still searching for answers after a theft in October. A woman had her wallet stolen while grocery shopping at the Hy-Vee at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Police say a man started a conversation with her about the ham she was purchasing,...
klkntv.com
Police rule car fire in north Lincoln as ‘suspicious’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an early Sunday morning car fire. Around 6 a.m., officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to an area near 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a car fire. When officers arrived, they...
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
Nebraska law enforcement searching for missing elderly couple
The Nebraska State Patrol is looking for an elderly man who was last seen traveling with his wife last week.
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault
A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
klkntv.com
Man found with stolen vehicle, meth at west Lincoln storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was caught with a stolen vehicle and meth after he broke into a west Lincoln storage unit on Saturday, police say. Just before 7 a.m., officers were sent to Sark Mini Storage near Northwest 19th and West O Streets on a report of a larceny.
