Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia

BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests two women for drug possession

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
HALL COUNTY, NE
WOWT

La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple stolen items reportedly found in Lincoln man's possession

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was arrested after multiple stolen items were reportedly found with him. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Sark Mini Storage, 1901 W O St., around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported larceny. Officers said the caller reported using...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested after assaulting police officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On January 15th, Grand Island Police report they stopped 18-year old Kelvin Macedo of Hastings, after his car was pinged in suspicion with a missing person bolo put out by HPD. When officers tried to contact Macedo, he made some suspicious movements in his vehicle,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
FIRTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest suspect in west Beatrice burglary

BEATRICE – A report of a late-night theft has resulted in an arrest for a burglary, in Beatrice. Police were sent to a reported theft Tuesday night at an apartment in the seven hundred block of West Mary Street. A woman was suspected of entering the apartment and taking prescription medication and a laptop computer.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Police rule car fire in north Lincoln as ‘suspicious’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an early Sunday morning car fire. Around 6 a.m., officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to an area near 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a car fire. When officers arrived, they...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault

A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
LINCOLN, NE

