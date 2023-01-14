Read full article on original website
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Hundreds attend vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Hundreds attended a vigil Tuesday night for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil was held at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and was open to the public as the...
SFGate
Man who pulled gun shot to death by Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police statement said.
z1077fm.com
Cyclist armed with throwing and butcher knives resists arrest in Yucca Valley
A cyclist armed with a throwing knife is alleged to have fought deputies during a traffic stop. At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning (January 13), Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a cyclist who had been riding against traffic at night with no front light near the intersection of Joshua Lane and Yucca Trail in Yucca Valley.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont police search for shooting suspect
The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Death In One Month, Condolences Pour In
Another Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was taken too soon. “I unfortunately said this with Deputy Cordero. There is not a person that could say a bad thing about him. Now, I have to say it with Deputy Calhoun,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said. “A father, a mother, a wife and us are trying to figure out why.”
KTVU FOX 2
California family of 6 killed in drug cartel execution: Sheriff
Investigators believe the family of six killed on Monday was part of a drug cartel execution. Two suspects are on the loose in the killings, officials said.
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
newsantaana.com
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning in Santa Ana
On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:55 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a female pedestrian down in traffic lanes of the 2800 block W. 1st Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian in the roadway....
SFGate
Motorcycle gang member gets 10 years for killing policeman
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A member of the Mongols motorcycle gang who shot and killed a Pomona police officer in 2014 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. David Martinez, 44, was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter for the October 2014 slaying of Shaun Diamond. Diamond, 45, was a...
vvng.com
Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a Tesla was killed after slamming into a semi-truck Tuesday night. The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m. in front of the Food4Less grocery store located on the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road and 5th Avenue. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
California Black Bear Casually Walks Through The Door Of A Police Station
Officers at the California Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Donner Pass were shocked to see a black bear acting suspiciously like a human one night. As seen on a security camera, the bear approaches the door from the outside, stands up on its hindlegs, easily turns the...
