Lake Elsinore, CA

Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County

Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Man who pulled gun shot to death by Seal Beach police

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police statement said.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley

A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified

Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
MURRIETA, CA
Beaumont police search for shooting suspect

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
BEAUMONT, CA
Motorcycle gang member gets 10 years for killing policeman

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A member of the Mongols motorcycle gang who shot and killed a Pomona police officer in 2014 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. David Martinez, 44, was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter for the October 2014 slaying of Shaun Diamond. Diamond, 45, was a...
POMONA, CA

