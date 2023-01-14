ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Use In-House Chips in iPhones by 2025 and Microsoft Unveiled Voice Mimicking AI Technology in This Week’s Tech Roundup

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action

What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO

Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Digital Trends

This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269

Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
insideevs.com

Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours

Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
techaiapp.com

The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023

The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy