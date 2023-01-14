Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Use In-House Chips in iPhones by 2025 and Microsoft Unveiled Voice Mimicking AI Technology in This Week’s Tech Roundup

Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's Tesla can never be a 'profit machine' like Apple, because there's no scope for that in the car industry
Tesla is never going to rival Apple or Microsoft as a "profit machine", according to Paul Krugman. It's impossible to establish an unchallenged monopoly in the car industry, the Nobel Prize-winning economist said. Tesla will never become a "profit machine" like Apple and Microsoft because there isn't the scope for...
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Microsoft Releases Email It Sent to Employees After Massive Layoff Announcement
CEO Satya Nadella says it's 'showtime' for Microsoft as the software giant announces the elimination of 10,000 jobs.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action
What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Elon Musk has to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion debt he took on to buy Twitter – and the company's dire financial situation means it faces risks including bankruptcy
The first debt repayment for Musk's Twitter takeover could be due as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
Tesla Gives a Little Taste of the Cybertruck
Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen says the truck that will go into production in June will have "pleasant surprises" for consumers.
NASDAQ
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
New wireless 55-inch TV runs on batteries for a month, sticks to wall without mounting hardware
The Displace TV does not require mounting hardware and runs on batteries as a completely wireless television, making it one of the smartest TV innovations in years.
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
techaiapp.com
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
