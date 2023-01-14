Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the Broncos have talked, and the two sides apparently have mutual interest.

“There is some strong mutual interest. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but at least both sides like each other,” Rapoport said.

The sides have some familiarity considering some of the Broncos’ leadership group have ties to Stanford, where Harbaugh coached from 2007-2010.

While Harbaugh may not be the Broncos’ first choice , he is certainly near the top of the list. The Michigan coach is listening to NFL offers. While Michigan wants to keep him, there is some uncertainty there . Denver could come in and take advantage of that.

Even if Harbaugh does not go to Denver, that will not necessarily be the end of his NFL interest. There is some suggestion he would be interested in other jobs as well.

