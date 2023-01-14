ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the Broncos have talked, and the two sides apparently have mutual interest.

“There is some strong mutual interest. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but at least both sides like each other,” Rapoport said.

The sides have some familiarity considering some of the Broncos’ leadership group have ties to Stanford, where Harbaugh coached from 2007-2010.

While Harbaugh may not be the Broncos’ first choice , he is certainly near the top of the list. The Michigan coach is listening to NFL offers. While Michigan wants to keep him, there is some uncertainty there . Denver could come in and take advantage of that.

Even if Harbaugh does not go to Denver, that will not necessarily be the end of his NFL interest. There is some suggestion he would be interested in other jobs as well.

Comments / 53

Dusty Golly
4d ago

3 NFC championship games in his first 3 years and a Super Bowl appearance along with never having a losing season. I think the guy is full himself and has an ego, but to deny his accomplishments is just foolish.

Swany05
4d ago

Both sides like each other. 🤣 I don't know what I'd do without that cutting edge journalism l.

Barbara A. Cooper
4d ago

Please stop worrying our Boys and your fans Jimmy! NEVER DENVER!!! You made a promise, NOW KEEP IT! GO BLUE 〽️💙🏈💙〽️

