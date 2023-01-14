Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public records request to the...
Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information
BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Post Register
Boise Police seek information on burglary suspects
On Sunday night, Boise Police responded to a home on the 8000 block of W Donnybrook Dr for a reported burglary. Evidence indicates unknown suspects entered the home and stole approximately $2,500 in cash. Around 4 p.m., doorbell video shows an adult male wearing blue sweatpants, a windbreaker-style jacket, a...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Preventing human trafficking in Idaho
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month and a group of folks have gotten together to offer training on how to spot and prevent this crime from occurring. However, one of the biggest obstacles officials have is convincing Idahoans that human trafficking happens here, making it harder to...
KREM
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
Road rage is increasing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
Man killed when train, SUV collide near Kuna
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Meridian man has died following a crash involving a train and an SUV southeast of Kuna, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on Kuna Mora Road near South Eagle Road. The sheriff's office said initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was headed south and crossed the railroad tracks in front of a westbound train when the collision occurred.
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
Post Register
Road rage incidents on the rise, Caldwell Police has some advice
CALDWELL, Idaho — Road rage incidents are increasing across the valley. Caldwell Police has some tips to keep in mind if you find yourself the victim of a road rage incident. 1. Never pull over or engage with the driver. If you need to pull over, find a place...
KTVB
The 208: Nampa Police Department gets new armored vehicle
The department was previously using a surplus military vehicle. The new one will cost $377,000.
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
Steve-O helps Idaho Humane Society dog get adopted
BOISE, Idaho — A long-term resident of the Idaho Humane Society has found a new home and owner, thanks to popular stuntman, comedian and "Jackass" star Steve-O. While performing at The Egyptian Theatre last weekend as part of his 'The Bucket List Tour,' Steve-O brought out a handful of adoptable dogs to feature from the humane society.
South Idaho Fire Department Rescues Dog Stuck In Tree
We all know about the predicaments cats get into. It's not uncommon for them to require assistance getting down from trees or other elevated spots, but dogs aren't generally known for their climbing abilities and they aren't known to land on their feet either. I'm a dog person. To me,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Following an unusually warm snap, temperatures in the Treasure Valley are expected to drop again
The first two weeks of January were the seventh-warmest ever recorded for this time period in Boise since the 1880s. The Treasure Valley has seen unusually mild temperatures this new year, with highs peaking into the 50s in the last three days. Meteorologist Korri Anderson with the National Weather Service’s...
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
