ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLEWTV

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information

BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police seek information on burglary suspects

On Sunday night, Boise Police responded to a home on the 8000 block of W Donnybrook Dr for a reported burglary. Evidence indicates unknown suspects entered the home and stole approximately $2,500 in cash. Around 4 p.m., doorbell video shows an adult male wearing blue sweatpants, a windbreaker-style jacket, a...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Preventing human trafficking in Idaho

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month and a group of folks have gotten together to offer training on how to spot and prevent this crime from occurring. However, one of the biggest obstacles officials have is convincing Idahoans that human trafficking happens here, making it harder to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Road rage is increasing in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when train, SUV collide near Kuna

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Meridian man has died following a crash involving a train and an SUV southeast of Kuna, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on Kuna Mora Road near South Eagle Road. The sheriff's office said initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was headed south and crossed the railroad tracks in front of a westbound train when the collision occurred.
KUNA, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell

UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide. At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release. The circumstances of the deaths will be confirmed in an autopsy. Evidence is currently being...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Steve-O helps Idaho Humane Society dog get adopted

BOISE, Idaho — A long-term resident of the Idaho Humane Society has found a new home and owner, thanks to popular stuntman, comedian and "Jackass" star Steve-O. While performing at The Egyptian Theatre last weekend as part of his 'The Bucket List Tour,' Steve-O brought out a handful of adoptable dogs to feature from the humane society.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Fire Department Rescues Dog Stuck In Tree

We all know about the predicaments cats get into. It's not uncommon for them to require assistance getting down from trees or other elevated spots, but dogs aren't generally known for their climbing abilities and they aren't known to land on their feet either. I'm a dog person. To me,...
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?

The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy