Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide. At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release. The circumstances of the deaths will be confirmed in an autopsy. Evidence is currently being...

CALDWELL, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO