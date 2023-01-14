Read full article on original website
Possessions will be valuable when BNL clashes with stingy Seymour
BEDFORD – Statistics, according to former British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, are one of the three kinds of lies. With modern technology, leading to the “next generation” overload of information, there are stats for everything imaginable. Exit velocity, completion probability, maximum running speed . . . it’s mind numbing and nearing absurdity.
Lady Jackets unable to push past conference opponent Paoli
One step forward and two steps back, or perhaps two steps forward and one step back?. Whatever the case, Mitchell High School continued their recent run of competitive games, where they eventually fall by four points in the end on Tuesday, as they travelled to Paoli to take on their Patoka Lake Athletic Conference Opponents, the Rams.
Sweet senior music as Stars honor their upperclassmen during meets with Seymour
BEDFORD – Cole Baker’s favorite song, according to his Senior Night bio, is the hip-hop track “Get Low” by lil Jon and the East Side Boyz. Hey, every generation listens to something the previous ones don’t quite understand. The question isn’t Baker’s taste in music....
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night
Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Notre Dame Makes A Strong Move With In-State Lineman Styles Prescod
The Notre Dame staff has forged a growing relationship with Indiana 2024 offensive target Styles Prescod and has concluded with a scholarship offer
Curt Lewis, elite JUCO guard, announces SEC commitment
Curt Lewis, one of the top JUCO guards available, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lewis, who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky but who is playing for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, committed to Missouri for the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5 guard leads the team with 14.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Lewis also ranks 23rd among NJCAA Division I players shooting 49.1% from the 3-point line, attempting 3.6 3-pointers per game, per Power Mizzou.
Former IU basketball manager has Florida Atlantic in the top-25
Dusty May grew up playing high school basketball in the shadow of Bloomington at nearby Eastern Greene High School. He knew he wanted to be a coach, and he didn’t have to look very far to find a good one to learn from. But May needed a break to...
Obituary: Hazel A. Fender
Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses. I found a category that...
A few more IU football departures via the portal over the last couple weeks
The transfer portal continues to be a two-way street for Indiana. While there has been plenty of positive news lately, the Hoosiers have seen multiple key players from the 2022 squad announce their intent to leave IU over the last few weeks. This might be the end of the portal...
Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
Merrillville High School football player killed in Friday shooting in Homewood
A football player for Merrillville High School was killed in a shooting in south suburban Homewood Friday.
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
Obituary: Ruby Cracraft
Ruby Cracraft, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 6:05 p.m., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born September 8, 1937, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Shirley and Pearl (Kirk) Sharr. She married Willard Cracraft on February 14, 1960, and he survives. She retired from the Bedford National Bank/Chase Bank after 30 years of service and was a member of the Judah Church of Christ.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
