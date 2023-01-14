Curt Lewis, one of the top JUCO guards available, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lewis, who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky but who is playing for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, committed to Missouri for the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5 guard leads the team with 14.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Lewis also ranks 23rd among NJCAA Division I players shooting 49.1% from the 3-point line, attempting 3.6 3-pointers per game, per Power Mizzou.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO