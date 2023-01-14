ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbiw.com

Possessions will be valuable when BNL clashes with stingy Seymour

BEDFORD – Statistics, according to former British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, are one of the three kinds of lies. With modern technology, leading to the “next generation” overload of information, there are stats for everything imaginable. Exit velocity, completion probability, maximum running speed . . . it’s mind numbing and nearing absurdity.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Lady Jackets unable to push past conference opponent Paoli

One step forward and two steps back, or perhaps two steps forward and one step back?. Whatever the case, Mitchell High School continued their recent run of competitive games, where they eventually fall by four points in the end on Tuesday, as they travelled to Paoli to take on their Patoka Lake Athletic Conference Opponents, the Rams.
MITCHELL, IN
FanSided

Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night

Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Curt Lewis, elite JUCO guard, announces SEC commitment

Curt Lewis, one of the top JUCO guards available, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lewis, who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky but who is playing for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, committed to Missouri for the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5 guard leads the team with 14.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Lewis also ranks 23rd among NJCAA Division I players shooting 49.1% from the 3-point line, attempting 3.6 3-pointers per game, per Power Mizzou.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Obituary: Hazel A. Fender

Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Souder

Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ruby Cracraft

Ruby Cracraft, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 6:05 p.m., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born September 8, 1937, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Shirley and Pearl (Kirk) Sharr. She married Willard Cracraft on February 14, 1960, and he survives. She retired from the Bedford National Bank/Chase Bank after 30 years of service and was a member of the Judah Church of Christ.
BEDFORD, IN

