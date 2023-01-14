Read full article on original website
DLN Roundup: WC East oulasts Downingtown East in girls basketball
Makyla Kushner had 10 points as West Chester East pulled out a 38-32 Ches-Mont League National Division girls basketball victory Tuesday. Annie Kerns added nine points along with Lauren Horan. Ari Smuda and Charlotte Aldridge led the Cougars with 12 points apiece. WC East: Kubasko 2 0-0 5; Kerns 3...
Shyne Hall, Chester burn bright in second-half charge past Interboro
PROSPECT PARK — Shyne Hall heard the calls from her Chester coaches all night. “I didn’t know what was going on with her for a minute,” coach Marvin Dukes said. “I just said to her, ‘Keep shooting, keep playing.’”. If the Clippers wanted to...
Downingtown East swimmers persevere for win at Coatesville
CALN >> Downingtown East’s swimmers bounced back from a grueling weekend of activity to post a couple of solid victories Wednesday afternoon at Coatesville High School. The D-East boys (6-0) earned an 81-34 win against host Coatesville, while the girls (5-1) scored a 116-67 victory. “We had a lot...
Upper Dublin topples rival Hatboro-Horsham
FORT WASHINGTON — A senior-powered group continues to make its mark on the mats at Upper Dublin. The Cardinals pinned down another victory on Wednesday night, this time overcoming a challenge from its area rival Hatboro-Horsham, to reach closer to the school record for wins in a season. “Half...
Big night for Yoder, Pennridge in win over Council Rock South
EAST ROCKHILL >> In a decisive fourth quarter Tuesday night, Pennridge kept the Rock from rolling. “It was a fun game. They sped us up a couple times and gave us some problems. But in the second half, we were able to score a little bit off of it,” said Rams coach Jason Rapp. “We got them in some foul trouble. I’m not saying we shot the ball well from the free-throw line but at least we got there. And that slows the game down. They’re really good when they play fast.”
Boettinger goes for career-high 30 as Perkiomen Valley overpowers undermanned Methacton
GRATERFORD >> The top billing of the matchup between Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division co-leaders was the frontcourt battle between the league’s two most dominant bigs. Instead what broke out was a career night for Quinn Boettinger. Perkiomen Valley sophomore center Boettinger was unstoppable Tuesday night against undermanned Methacton...
Delco Roundup: Dotsey scores 23 points, helps Haverford stay undefeated
Caroline Dotsey poured in a game-high 23 points and was the named the Under Armour Game MVP in Haverford’s 54-42 victory over Notre Dame at the Hoops for Hope Classic Sunday at Ursinus College. Aniya Eberhart was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with...
Owen J. Roberts swim teams take down Boyertown to stay unbeaten
BOYERTOWN >> The holiday break might be considered a time of rest and rejuvenation for high school swimmers, unlike their basketball and wrestling counterparts who usually participate in one or more tournaments while school is out. But the opposite is actually true as late December and early January turn out...
Collegium Charter holds off Church Farm School rally
WEST WHITELAND>> The Collegium Charter boys basketball team withstood a second half meltdown that saw Church Farm School come back from a 12 point halftime deficit to take a two point lead after three periods. But the visiting Cougars executed flawlessly down the stretch and came away with a thrilling...
Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones
Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Harter scores 1,000th career point as Souderton holds off Council Rock North
FRANCONIA >> Casey Harter and the Souderton girls basketball team had work to do heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday night. Harter stood just seven points shy of 1,000 career points while the senior guard and host Indians were trying to figure out a way to shake free from Council Rock North in a tight Suburban One League crossover contest.
Spring-Ford boys basketball remaining grounded amid strong run through regular season
ROYERSFORD >> Last year’s finish didn’t sit well with the Spring-Ford boys basketball team. Missing the Pioneer Athletic Conference tournament after a 6-4 Liberty record was quite the wound. Having it held just a few feet away was the salt rubbed in. “We’re definitely hungry. Last year we...
Upper Merion gets glimpse of bright future in win over Pottstown
UPPER MERION >> With three starters out of the lineup, Upper Merion freshmen Kennedy Coles and Levayda Fuqua have a lot more weight on their shoulders than initially expected. If Tuesday night was any indication, they’re more than capable and the future is very bright for the Lady Vikings.
