Upper Darby, PA

papreplive.com

DLN Roundup: WC East oulasts Downingtown East in girls basketball

Makyla Kushner had 10 points as West Chester East pulled out a 38-32 Ches-Mont League National Division girls basketball victory Tuesday. Annie Kerns added nine points along with Lauren Horan. Ari Smuda and Charlotte Aldridge led the Cougars with 12 points apiece. WC East: Kubasko 2 0-0 5; Kerns 3...
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown East swimmers persevere for win at Coatesville

CALN >> Downingtown East’s swimmers bounced back from a grueling weekend of activity to post a couple of solid victories Wednesday afternoon at Coatesville High School. The D-East boys (6-0) earned an 81-34 win against host Coatesville, while the girls (5-1) scored a 116-67 victory. “We had a lot...
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin topples rival Hatboro-Horsham

FORT WASHINGTON — A senior-powered group continues to make its mark on the mats at Upper Dublin. The Cardinals pinned down another victory on Wednesday night, this time overcoming a challenge from its area rival Hatboro-Horsham, to reach closer to the school record for wins in a season. “Half...
HORSHAM, PA
papreplive.com

Big night for Yoder, Pennridge in win over Council Rock South

EAST ROCKHILL >> In a decisive fourth quarter Tuesday night, Pennridge kept the Rock from rolling. “It was a fun game. They sped us up a couple times and gave us some problems. But in the second half, we were able to score a little bit off of it,” said Rams coach Jason Rapp. “We got them in some foul trouble. I’m not saying we shot the ball well from the free-throw line but at least we got there. And that slows the game down. They’re really good when they play fast.”
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Owen J. Roberts swim teams take down Boyertown to stay unbeaten

BOYERTOWN >> The holiday break might be considered a time of rest and rejuvenation for high school swimmers, unlike their basketball and wrestling counterparts who usually participate in one or more tournaments while school is out. But the opposite is actually true as late December and early January turn out...
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Collegium Charter holds off Church Farm School rally

WEST WHITELAND>> The Collegium Charter boys basketball team withstood a second half meltdown that saw Church Farm School come back from a 12 point halftime deficit to take a two point lead after three periods. But the visiting Cougars executed flawlessly down the stretch and came away with a thrilling...
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones

Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Harter scores 1,000th career point as Souderton holds off Council Rock North

FRANCONIA >> Casey Harter and the Souderton girls basketball team had work to do heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday night. Harter stood just seven points shy of 1,000 career points while the senior guard and host Indians were trying to figure out a way to shake free from Council Rock North in a tight Suburban One League crossover contest.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Merion gets glimpse of bright future in win over Pottstown

UPPER MERION >> With three starters out of the lineup, Upper Merion freshmen Kennedy Coles and Levayda Fuqua have a lot more weight on their shoulders than initially expected. If Tuesday night was any indication, they’re more than capable and the future is very bright for the Lady Vikings.
POTTSTOWN, PA

