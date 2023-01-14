Read full article on original website
WTAP
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
WTAP
Mountaineer Food Bank looking at ways to address food insecurity
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With food insecurity beginning to be a more prominent issue because of inflation, the Mountaineer Food Bank is looking at ways to address this issue in the areas it covers. Mountaineer Food Bank officials are visiting the Parkersburg area to find solutions to help the area...
WTAP
Locals gather for meeting to speak on Vienna topics
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered for a community discussion on Vienna topics Tuesday night. The event was hosted by Chad Emrick. He said the purpose of the meeting was to lift up community voices so that public officials understand how locals feel about different issues. The main topics discussed...
WTAP
Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March. It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College. Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year. There will be networking...
WTAP
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
WTAP
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
WTAP
WVUP Backdoor Comedy Club will host a show next Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Parkersburg will be full of laughter and excitement next Friday. After a roughly 5 year break, WVUP’s Backdoor Comedy Club will host a show for everyone. The show will feature Nick Pike, who was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent”, and comedian Derrick Knopsynder....
WTAP
Obituary: Corbett, Robert “Pete”
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born January 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
WTAP
Buddy has found his new furever home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
WTAP
Obituary: Myers, Clinton M.
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV. passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV. May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg....
WTAP
Obituary: Wilcox Sr., William Edward
William Edward Wilcox Sr, 86, of Elizabeth, passed away in Chambersburg, PA, while traveling with his son to New Hampshire. He was born October 3, 1936, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Dale K. and Verna Mills Wilcox. William (Bill) was in the United States Navy and served...
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
WTAP
Obituary: Emrick, Lewis W.
Lewis W. Emrick, 88, of Juliana Street, Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born at home on June 12, 1934, in Porterfield, Ohio, and was the son of the late Samuel F. and Lavena Pritchard Emrick. Lewis was a graduate of Belpre High School, class of 1953,...
WTAP
Obituary: Sheesley, Carolyn Ann Hanshaw
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley, 81, of Marietta, passed away at 1:30 am on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Heartland of Marietta. She was born on June 20, 1941, in St. Marys, WV, and attended school there. She was employed at Shoney’s Restaurant in Elkins and then was a trainer for Shoney’s for 14 years. She helped open and set up 114 stores and retired from Shoney’s, and then worked for Holzer Medical Center for 10 ½ years as a housekeeper. She was an employee of the month while at Holzer. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Gallipolis, Ohio.
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to get involved in honoring Dr. King. The college is providing a video tribute to Martin Luther King with faculty, staff and students reciting his “I Have a Dream” speech. The idea comes from Nancy Harris who serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
WTAP
Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
WTAP
Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith
Randall Keith Jackson 75, of Parkersburg WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1947, in Wheeling WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
WTAP
Obituary: Gant, Laura Mae
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
WTAP
Obituary: Viers, Ilene M.
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Moose Lodge #1118, and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, boating, square dancing, volunteering with Gabriel Project, and dinners on Thursday at Cracker Barrel with her husband.
Comments / 0