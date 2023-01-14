Read full article on original website
State College
Former Florida State Receiver Malik McClain Transfers to Penn State Football
Wide receiver Malik McClain on Wednesday afternoon announced his decision to transfer from Florida State to Penn State. McClain, who made the announcement on his Instagram account, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with James Franklin’s program. After entering the transfer portal on Jan. 11, the former four-star...
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Add Linebacker to 2024 Class
Penn State football added Pittsburgh Central Catholic linebacker Anthony Speca to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday morning as the four-star prospect verbally committed to the Nittany Lions, announcing his decision on Twitter. Speca is rated by the 247 Network as the No. 328 best prospect nationally and the ninth-best...
State College
State High Student to Represent Pennsylvania at U.S. Senate Youth Program
A State College Area High School junior will travel to Washington, D.C. in March as one of two Pennsylvania delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Claire Chi will be among the 104 youth leaders attending the USSYP’s Washington Week program March 4-11, where they will attend meetings and briefings with President Joe Biden, senators and a Supreme Court justice. Created in 1962, the USSYP annually selects two of the most outstanding students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense education system for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it. Students are chosen through a competitive selection process held by state departments of education.
