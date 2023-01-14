A State College Area High School junior will travel to Washington, D.C. in March as one of two Pennsylvania delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Claire Chi will be among the 104 youth leaders attending the USSYP’s Washington Week program March 4-11, where they will attend meetings and briefings with President Joe Biden, senators and a Supreme Court justice. Created in 1962, the USSYP annually selects two of the most outstanding students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense education system for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it. Students are chosen through a competitive selection process held by state departments of education.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO