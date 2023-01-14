ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Kentucky police chase ends with woman’s body found in car

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in the back of a car that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75 Wednesday morning. A state trooper noticed a car driving in a careless manner along the interstate...
LONDON, KY
Military Kids Day set for Feb. 16 at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol. This year’s event is scheduled for Feb 16. The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process.
KENTUCKY STATE
