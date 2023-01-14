MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State came out firing in the first half, but it took overtime for the Wildcats to hang on by the skin of their teeth, 83-82. K-State built a 16-9 lead and they took advantage of KU’s eight turnovers which led to 13 Kansas State points. Jalen Wilson responded with a three making it a 19-12 game but Kansas State went on a mini 5-0 run with the ‘Cats leading 24-12.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO