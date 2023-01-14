Read full article on original website
WIBW
No. 13 Kansas State outlasts No. 2 Kansas in overtime
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State came out firing in the first half, but it took overtime for the Wildcats to hang on by the skin of their teeth, 83-82. K-State built a 16-9 lead and they took advantage of KU’s eight turnovers which led to 13 Kansas State points. Jalen Wilson responded with a three making it a 19-12 game but Kansas State went on a mini 5-0 run with the ‘Cats leading 24-12.
WIBW
Emporia State splits doubleheader with Kearney
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESU men nabbed win number 15, but the women on the other hand are trying to find a way to get back in the win column. The Hornets hosted Kearney as the women marked their seventh straight loss, 86-54 to the No. 19 ranked Lopers. Tre’Zure Jobe paced ESU with 21 points but were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter.
WIBW
KU ready for Top 15 matchup, plus a unique message from Jerome Tang
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Top 15 matchup for the first time since 2013, the Sunflower Showdown will be sold out at Bramlage Coliseum. The sixth-oldest rivalry may have a little more meaning this time around, but head coach Jerome Tang isn’t buying into the hype. ”It doesn’t win...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Weber commits to Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best linebackers in the state of Kansas is staying home. The Junior Blues star announced on his Twitter Wednesday night, he’s committed to Washburn and Craig Schurig’s program. Weber recorded 134 tackles, 82 solo, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles...
WIBW
Fans gather to watch Sunflower Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With #2 KU playing #13 K-State in Manhattan Tuesday night, fans of both teams were represented well here in the capital city. Jeremiah Bullfrogs had tonight’s matchup on as many TV’s as you could hope for. A great crowd turned out for food, drinks,...
WIBW
Washburn men win, women drop third straight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods returned to Lee Arena Wednesday night where both programs split with Fort Hays State. Hayden grad Levi Braun had a game-high 20 points, Tyler Nelson had 16 points and two others scored in double figures for the ‘Bods as they won, 74-64. The men are 7-9 and won their last two straight.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
WIBW
Good Kids - Topeka High Photography Students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka High School photography students won a contest for their digital pictures to be displayed in the school’s health clinic. The idea being that if students see the work of their peers hanging on the walls, they might be more inclined to use the services provided by the health clinic. The student photography winners are Kerstin Scmitt, Jovanni Vargas and Blake Arndt.
WIBW
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
WIBW
Officials investigate third deer poaching in just as many months near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a third deer poaching case near Emporia in just as many months. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has opened a third deer poaching incident since early November. Officials said the latest incident...
WIBW
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Andrew
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week, for more than twenty years now, we’ve been introducing you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we feature a young man who would love to have a family of his own. At 13 years...
WIBW
K-State researcher awarded $580K to study complex disease spread
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher at Kansas State University has been awarded $580,000 of $2.5 million to study how diseases spread under complex conditions. Kansas State University says Caterina Scoglio, professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study long-distance dispersal and disease spread of six model hosts and pathogens.
WIBW
New KTA building set to open soon in South Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new building to house Kansas Turnpike Authority operations will soon open in South Topeka. The new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. has finished construction and is almost ready to open. Officials have said a few finishing touches are...
WIBW
Topeka Arab Shriners donate 1500 tickets to KS National Guard for upcoming circus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Arab Shrine showed their support of the Kansas National Guard Wednesday morning by donating 1500 tickets to the upcoming Shrine circus. The presentation took place at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field. 100% of the circus proceeds will go towards...
WIBW
Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only. According to...
WIBW
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has dropped a long-standing requirement to attract more recruits. Last week, the Topeka Fire Department, along with City Manager Stephen Wade, made the decision to no longer require its new hires to be EMT-certified. Fire Chief Randy Phillips said he hopes removing...
