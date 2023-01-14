Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Related
Warrant obtained for Newson Road shooting, HPD working with US Marshals
Huntsville Police say they're working with U.S. Marshals to bring in a suspect in connection with last Friday's fatal shooting on Newson Road.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting on Derrick Street
Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Jan. 10. Demetrius King, 46, was in the 200 block of Derrick Street when he was struck by a bullet fired from a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. John Brandon Boles, 29,...
Waffle House murder suspect indicted by Madison County Grand Jury
A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for murder after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Waffle House nearly two years ago.
HPD: Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says that the victim in Friday night's shooting on Newson Road has been identified.
Hartselle Enquirer
Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire
PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
Deputies respond to shooting in Morgan County
Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Armed robbery investigation underway at Regions Bank in Madison
Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.
WAFF
One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
WAAY-TV
Another gun confiscated from Lee/New Century student in Huntsville, the second in 13 days
A student at Lee/New Century High School in Huntsville faces disciplinary action after being caught bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday. The weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus, according to a news release. What type of discipline the student will face was not...
WHNT-TV
Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death
A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s Death. A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine...
wbrc.com
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
WAFF
Residents on Newson Road speak on recent violence in the neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors who live on Newson Road say they want to see changes happen in their community before another life is lost. Helen Bailey, who has lived on the street since the 90s, said the area has a long history of gun violence and she wants it to stop.
WAFF
Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers responded to an armed bank robbery at a Regions Bank on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the bank on Madison Boulevard. According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks. One of the...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
WAAY-TV
Suspects steal catalytic converter from woman's car in Madison County church parking lot
A Meridianville woman has become the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft. Two suspects were seen on camera committing the brazen act in broad daylight while she was inside her church. Kathy Barron was upset that this took place, and now, as she moves to replace her catalytic converter,...
Mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
WAAY-TV
Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says
Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning. "Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents. They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
Comments / 1