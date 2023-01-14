ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting on Derrick Street

Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Jan. 10. Demetrius King, 46, was in the 200 block of Derrick Street when he was struck by a bullet fired from a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. John Brandon Boles, 29,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire

PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
HILLSBORO, AL
WAFF

One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WHNT-TV

Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death

A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s Death. A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers responded to an armed bank robbery at a Regions Bank on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the bank on Madison Boulevard. According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks. One of the...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy