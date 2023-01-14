Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
seattlepi.com
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina utility said an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers for several days in early December. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
seattlepi.com
Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube's office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn't include details about the injuries or how serious they were.
seattlepi.com
Eagle delivers 2 eggs in California nest watched by web cam
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A bald eagle has laid two eggs this month in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed. Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg Saturday afternoon amid a snowstorm near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles. The first egg came Jan. 11.
seattlepi.com
Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law's exemptions based on a person's employment. Article continues...
seattlepi.com
Hawaii to make preschool available for all 3-4 year-olds
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii put forward a plan Tuesday to make preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032, which if successful would put the state in a rarified group of states managing to provide pre-kindergarten education to most of its children. Article continues below this ad. Hawaii's...
seattlepi.com
Missouri Gov. Parson calls for $860M to widen I-70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. The massive investment in I-70 is part...
seattlepi.com
Michigan wolf population holding steady, 2022 survey shows
Michigan's gray wolf population remains stable and might have reached its natural ceiling after mounting a decadeslong comeback in the Upper Peninsula, state biologists said after the latest survey. Article continues below this ad. An analysis of data collected in 2022 produced an estimate of 631 wolves, give or take...
seattlepi.com
W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax by half
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Republican-dominated House passed a proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50 percent Wednesday, rejecting a call by Democrats to drop the tax entirely for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states. Article continues below this ad. Gov....
seattlepi.com
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn't spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
seattlepi.com
First Black woman sworn in as Massachusetts attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts attorney general. Campbell, 40, took her oath of office at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center surrounded by family and supporters. As she did during her campaign, Campbell did not...
seattlepi.com
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
seattlepi.com
Democratic governor, leaders move to expand abortion access
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing abortions after 24 weeks with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers. Article continues below this ad. One of the bills would...
seattlepi.com
Pa. speaker's bipartisan group begins work on House rules
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he's hopeful they will help bridge the chamber's partisan divide. Article continues below this ad. Speaker Mark...
seattlepi.com
Walz's $12B, 4-year education budget includes tax credits
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a $12 billion, four-year education budget Tuesday that includes big tax credits for families with young children as well as more money for public schools across the state. Article continues below this ad. The Democratic governor went to Adams Spanish...
seattlepi.com
Kemp: Georgia budget spending meant to keep economy growing
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp told Georgia lawmakers Tuesday that his plans to give raises to teachers, pay more tuition for many college students and invest in new housing are all designed to keep the state's workforce growing and meet the needs of employers. Article continues below this...
seattlepi.com
College leaders warn falling enrollment could sap budgets
ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's public universities and technical colleges warned lawmakers Wednesday that their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment. Article continues below this ad. State lawmakers use funding formulas — with enrollment as the most important input — to determine how...
seattlepi.com
St. Thomas plans new arena for D1 profile, gets $75M gift
After a big leap to NCAA Division I athletics, St. Thomas has made its latest major move with a plan to build a new arena on campus for the basketball and hockey teams and other events. Article continues below this ad. The St. Paul, Minnesota, school announced Tuesday a record...
