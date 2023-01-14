ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers responded to an armed bank robbery at a Regions Bank on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the bank on Madison Boulevard. According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks. One of the...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death

A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s Death. A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Lee High School student found with firearm on campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School will face disciplinary action after they took a firearm on campus on Wednesday. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child

An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 on bicycle hurt in Huntsville crash

Two people were hurt early Tuesday in a vehicle vs. bicycle incident. The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Both were riding the bicycle, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Webster said the incident happened about 3 a.m. at Triana and Drake Avenue. We’ve reached out...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy