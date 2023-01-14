Read full article on original website
HPD: Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says that the victim in Friday night's shooting on Newson Road has been identified.
Armed robbery investigation underway at Regions Bank in Madison
Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne weekend crash
One person was killed and three people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
Guntersville man charged in connection to overdose death indicted by grand jury
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdoses that happened between February 25-27, 2022.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
Deputies respond to shooting in Morgan County
Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Residents on Newson Road speak on recent violence in the neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors who live on Newson Road say they want to see changes happen in their community before another life is lost. Helen Bailey, who has lived on the street since the 90s, said the area has a long history of gun violence and she wants it to stop.
Two students facing ‘disciplinary action’ after allegedly bringing guns to school
Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus.
Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers responded to an armed bank robbery at a Regions Bank on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the bank on Madison Boulevard. According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks. One of the...
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death
A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s Death. A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine...
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School will face disciplinary action after they took a firearm on campus on Wednesday. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.
Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child
An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says
Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning. "Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents. They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at...
Suspects steal catalytic converter from woman's car in Madison County church parking lot
A Meridianville woman has become the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft. Two suspects were seen on camera committing the brazen act in broad daylight while she was inside her church. Kathy Barron was upset that this took place, and now, as she moves to replace her catalytic converter,...
2 on bicycle hurt in Huntsville crash
Two people were hurt early Tuesday in a vehicle vs. bicycle incident. The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Both were riding the bicycle, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Webster said the incident happened about 3 a.m. at Triana and Drake Avenue. We’ve reached out...
