Waffle House murder suspect indicted by Madison County Grand Jury
A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for murder after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Waffle House nearly two years ago.
Guntersville man charged in connection to overdose death indicted by grand jury
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdoses that happened between February 25-27, 2022.
HPD: Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says that the victim in Friday night's shooting on Newson Road has been identified.
WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
Warrant obtained for Newson Road shooting, HPD working with US Marshals
Huntsville Police say they're working with U.S. Marshals to bring in a suspect in connection with last Friday's fatal shooting on Newson Road.
WHNT-TV
Another Regions Bank Robbery Under Investigation
The Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard was robbed by two men wearing masks on Wednesday, according to authorities. The Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard was robbed by two men wearing masks on Wednesday, according to authorities. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine High...
Armed robbery investigation underway at Regions Bank in Madison
Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.
Deputies respond to shooting in Morgan County
Deputies responded to a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
wbrc.com
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
WAAY-TV
Another gun confiscated from Lee/New Century student in Huntsville, the second in 13 days
A student at Lee/New Century High School in Huntsville faces disciplinary action after being caught bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday. The weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus, according to a news release. What type of discipline the student will face was not...
WHNT-TV
Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter's Death
A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. Family Files Suit Against Doctor for Daughter’s Death. A North Alabama cancer doctor is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit. James BBQ Employees Donate Tips to Student with Cancer …. A 14-year-old Geraldine...
Two students facing ‘disciplinary action’ after allegedly bringing guns to school
Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus.
Mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
WAAY-TV
Suspects steal catalytic converter from woman's car in Madison County church parking lot
A Meridianville woman has become the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft. Two suspects were seen on camera committing the brazen act in broad daylight while she was inside her church. Kathy Barron was upset that this took place, and now, as she moves to replace her catalytic converter,...
WAFF
Madison PD officers respond to armed bank robbery at Regions Bank
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers responded to an armed bank robbery at a Regions Bank on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the bank on Madison Boulevard. According to Captain Lamar Anderson with the police department, the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks. One of the...
Inmate dies at Etowah County jail
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
WAFF
One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
