Three Alabama teens arrested in connection with deadly birthday party gun battle
Three Alabama teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and nine others injured a week ago after a birthday celebration turned deadly. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said three juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting. The new arrests come...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
Man is arrested on live TV after his toddler son is seen roaming a hallway with a gun
Indiana police, whose work was being broadcast live on cable TV, arrested a man after neighbors reported his toddler son was roaming an apartment hallway with a loaded gun, officials said. The video was shown Saturday night on Reelz's "On Patrol: Live" as Beech Grove police answered a call about...
Alabama man charged after police find 150 catalytic converters at his house
An Alabama man was arrested when a police investigation found more than 150 catalytic converters at his house. Tuscaloosa police announced the Wednesday arrest of Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, after a months-long investigation. A search warrant at Hudson’s 21st Avenue East resident uncovered more than 150 catalytic converters and other...
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
Mother of six-year-old who shot Virginia teacher could face charges, say police
The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot and critically injured his teacher at a Virginia elementary school could face charges, police said.Newport News police chief Steve Drews told CNN on Tuesday that is “is certainly a possibility” that the mother of the boy could face charges in the shooting.His comments come a day after police confirmed the boy used the firearm legally purchased by his mother and that the shooting was “intentional”.On Friday, a six-year-old student drew a firearm when his teacher, identified as 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, was teaching a lesson, and shot her in the chest at...
Alabama woman doused with gasoline, set on fire, police say
Alabama police were searching Wednesday for the man they believe doused a woman with gasoline and set her on fire. Priceville police said the suspect and the victim were apparently involved in a domestic dispute on North Bethel Road in Priceville. The victim apparently ran to a neighbor’s house for...
Laurel Highlands teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands teacher is under investigation after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.The district called police in to investigate after a serious allegation against one of their teachers was brought to their attention. Rumors started flying around the high school within the last month of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.When officials got wind of this, they conducted their own investigation. They aren't commenting on what they found but said they believed it needed a deeper look.Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Jesse Wallace III sent the following statement Friday afternoon: "In response to our meeting today, please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further." The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.Sources tell KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz they don't want any details of the investigation getting out.
Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims
Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
