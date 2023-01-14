ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Wild Card Games
Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: OUT: RB Raheem Mostert (thumb), QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), OL Liam Eichenberg (hand). QUESTIONABLE: T Brandon Shell (knee/ankle), T Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin). BUFFALO: QUESTIONABLE: WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), NT Jordan Phillips (shoulder).

NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK GIANTS: NO INJURIES TO REPORT. MINNESOTA: QUESTIONABLE: CB Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal). S Harrison Smith (knee), RB Kene Nwangwu (illness).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: OUT: QB Lamar Jackson (knee), CB Brandon Stephens (illness), WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring), C Trystan Colon (illness). QUESTIONABLE: QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder/right wrist). CINCINNATI: OUT: G Alex Cappa (ankle).

Monday

DALLAS COWBOYS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — DALLAS: OUT: CB Treyvon Mllen (illness). TAMPA BAY: DOUBTFUL: G Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder), TE Kyle Rudolph (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), FS Mike Edwards (illness), C Roberth Hainsey (hamstring), G John Molchon (ankle), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), S Keanu Neal (knee), DB Logan Ryan (knee), OT Donovan Smith (foot), NT Vita Vea (calf).

TAMPA, FL

