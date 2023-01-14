ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette

By Jacqueline White
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFAlP_0kF5Mh3h00

LAFAYETTE – Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office was alerted to a crash by a resident near 1800 N 900 E around 9:59 a.m. Saturday.

The resident reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E.

Officials arrived and found a white 015 Chevrolet Malibu upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the road.

Officials found a male drier in the vehicle who was pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling south on County Road 900 E and drove left of 900 block N of 900 E when they slid off the east side of the road.

The vehicle went into a wooded ravine and struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Officials say that the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe speed to be a contributing factor of the crash and toxicology results are currently pending.

The crash happened overnight and investigators believe it likely happened anytime after 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-23-9388.

The crash is still under investigation and the identity of the deceased will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Comments / 4

dannyxyz123
4d ago

Traveling South, left the road a 900 block of 900 E, and wound up in a ditch almost a mile north at 1800 block?

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

Victim identified in 900 East rollover crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the person who died in a single-car crash on Saturday as 43 year-old Jeremiah Julian. Julian's car went off County Road 900 East sometime early Saturday morning, landing upside down in a ravine. He was thrown from the wreck...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

17-year-old detained, led officers on pursuit

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have detained a minor following a short pursuit that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding in the early hours on Sunday morning on U.S. 36 near Midway Road. After officers attempted […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

Centennial Park stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a stabbing at Centennial Park in Lafayette has been charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder. According to court documents, on January 10 around 6:35 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing at Centennial Park located on N. 6th Street. Officers arrived to find two victims, one had a stab wound to the neck and significant blood loss while the other appeared to have stab wounds or lacerations to his leg, bottom, and hand.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette. On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil man arrested following multi-county pursuit

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase in multiple counties and through several residential yards. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Corbin, 29, of Brazil was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. The situation reportedly began at the Seelymart Gas Station […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy