Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
Kayla Kelley case: Body found in Grand Prairie near kidnapping suspect's house
The Collin County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed to FOX 4 that this investigation is related to her disappearance. However, the Grand Prairie Police Department confirmed someone's body was found, and Collin County is the lead agency.
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
Trackdown Arrest: Suspect accused of robbing 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said tips helped them arrest the man who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint at an ATM last January. Shaun Rabb reported on the hold up in his Trackdown segment on FOX 4. PREVIOUS STORY: Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at...
2 Gainesville teens fatally shot, police searching for killer
GAINESVILLE, Texas - Police are investigating a double homicide in Gainesville. It happened Monday evening in the area near Highway 82 and Culberson Street. Officers found two people wounded near a pickup truck. They were taken to the hospital where they later died. Police identified them as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado...
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
Man Fatally Stabbed in South Dallas
A man has been arrested by police for allegedly fatally stabbing another man in a South Dallas neighborhood. Officers of the Dallas Police Department (DPD) responded to a call last Thursday at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple lacerations.
Fort Worth police officer fired for lying in report about use of force during an arrest
A Fort Worth police officer has been sacked nearly six months after an incident at a tavern where Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security gig.
Garland man under indictment for fatal drunk driving accident
On September 5th, 2021 a car with 45-year old Ramona Barrios of Rowlett and 52-year old Aurelio Cazares-Frias of Garland was crossing a bridge on highway 66 that leads from Garland into Rowlett.
Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
'It's tragic': Fort Worth boxing community mourns loss of coach who was fatally shot at his home
FORT WORTH, Texas — Inside Golden Gloves Youth Center in Fort Worth’s Northside community, Tuesday night’s boxing practice was heavy. Coaches and fighters of all ages comforted each other after one of their longtime coaches and mentors was shot and killed in a northwest Fort Worth house Monday night.
Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
Former PTA president arrested for allegedly stealing from her organization
Police reports say Jennifer Medina was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Medina had served as the president of the Roberta Tipps Elementary School PTA.
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
