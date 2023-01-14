ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

WFAA

Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

2 Gainesville teens fatally shot, police searching for killer

GAINESVILLE, Texas - Police are investigating a double homicide in Gainesville. It happened Monday evening in the area near Highway 82 and Culberson Street. Officers found two people wounded near a pickup truck. They were taken to the hospital where they later died. Police identified them as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado...
GAINESVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Fatally Stabbed in South Dallas

A man has been arrested by police for allegedly fatally stabbing another man in a South Dallas neighborhood. Officers of the Dallas Police Department (DPD) responded to a call last Thursday at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple lacerations.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX

