NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Emotional Over Jane Declaring Kate Family
On a list of every main "NCIS: Hawai'i" character ranked, it's hardly controversial to argue that series lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) comes out on top. Tennant's strength not just as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent but as a mother of two kids makes her a plenty engaging character around whom the entire show is effectively built.
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fans Are Not Happy About Amy Jo Johnson's Reunion Absence
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" fans will be gifted with the ultimate nostalgic treat when the 30th anniversary special premieres on April 19th. Presented by Netflix, the landmark celebration subtitled "Once & Always" will feature the long-awaited reunion of cast members from the original run of the series. Following the tragic death of "Power Rangers" icon Jason David Frank, this celebratory event is both bittersweet and sorely needed.
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
You's Penn Badgley Shares Why He Thinks Fans Love Joe Goldberg So Much
"You" Season 4 — Part I is set to premiere in February 2023. As revealed in a trailer that debuted at the beginning of the new year, Season 4 will follow Joe Goldberg ("Gossip Girl" breakout star Penn Badgley) as he prowls the streets of London, attempting to conceal his disturbing past from his new friends — one of whom is trying to murder him.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Craig Ferguson's New Late-Night TV Series Is A Far Cry From What You Get With The Jimmys
It's been a long vacation from late night for Craig Ferguson. The reliably goofy Scotsman has been away from the medium ever since he left "The Late Late Show" in 2014 to focus on film work and to host a string of talk shows and game shows like "The Hustler" (via IMDb). In those years away, he even found time to write a memoir.
Larry David Had His Real-Life Big Salad Moment During The Filming Of Seinfeld
"The Big Salad" is one of those episodes of "Seinfeld" that still irks some fans to this day. In the episode, George (Jason Alexander) gets upset when his girlfriend, Julie (Michelle Forbes), gets credit for picking up a "big salad" for Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) that George paid for just because Julie happened to hand Elaine the bag. It may seem like a trifling thing to get that upset about, but George Costanza has always been notorious for making mountains out of molehills, and here he manages to alienate yet another girlfriend because he insists on getting the credit he deserves. But was he wrong?
What Has David Ramsey Been Up To Since Leaving Blue Bloods?
The CBS police procedural drama "Blue Bloods," created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, follows a New York City-based Irish-American Catholic family, the Reagans, many of whom are involved in the police department or law enforcement. At the head of the family is Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), New York City Police Commissioner; his children are NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes), and assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan). Additionally, Frank's father, Henry (Len Cariou), now retired, was also the New York City Police Commissioner at one point.
Why Adding Meryl Streep To Only Murders In The Building Is A Bad Idea, Actually
You know Meryl Streep, right? A Hollywood legend? Regarded as one of the best — if not the best — actresses of her generation? Three-time Academy Award winner, eight-time Golden Globe winner, and holder of 21 and 32 nominations at those ceremonies, respectively? Yeah, no, you get it. We all know Meryl Streep, and though mileage may vary on this grand dame of Hollywood for some moviegoers, there's no denying that Streep is one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. What comes with Meryl's title as the reigning champ of Hollywood is, naturally, widespread excitement any time she's cast in a role, which is exactly what happened with the Oscar winner's latest casting news.
Why Alan Keene From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In the early days of "Yellowstone," when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) biggest problems were stolen cattle, land baron Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), and the occasional family squabble, everything seemed so simple. In the land disputes, though, the Dutton family has to contend with the suits — like Alan Keene. Alan is a lawyer we see in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — in fact, he's the third character we see in the show. In his first scene, he argues in court against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), trying to break up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In Episode 3, he returns to temper Dan Jenkins' fiercer instincts, talking him down from seeking legal recourse after John moved a tributary to thwart Dan's plans. Alan then tries to talk Dan out of flirting with John's glass-shards-tornado of a daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Dan doesn't listen, of course.
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Called Out Bob Odenkirk For Not Watching The Show Before He Was Cast
"Breaking Bad" and its spin-off-prequel "Better Call Saul" are arguably two of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time. The former has an overall rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the latter has a 98%. "Breaking Bad" centered around Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his gradual change from a mild-mannered chemistry teacher to a ruthless drug lord. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was introduced late into Season 2 of the show and would eventually become Walt's lawyer and a central piece of the show's cast.
Why Vostanik Sabatino From NCIS: LA Looks So Familiar
"NCIS: Los Angeles" is currently airing its 14th season of procedural action on CBS, making it one of the longest tenured spin-off series in the current small screen landscape. That may come as a surprise to many, as "NCIS: LA" is also a series that feels like its flying well under the radar these days. And given its enduring popularity, it'll likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
Why David McCallum's Family Calls Him Dr. Death Because Of His NCIS Role
Actor David McCallum has had a longstanding career in television and film. But since 2003, many "NCIS" fans have known the actor as the character Donald 'Ducky' Mallard. Ducky served as the NCIS team's chief medical examiner on the series. And with his tendency to converse with dead bodies while performing autopsies and his close friendship with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the character consistently remained a fan-favorite. While "NCIS" experienced massive changes to its cast over time, Ducky stood as one of the show's constants, at least for a while. However, recently the character has stepped back a bit, trading in his job as a medical examiner to be the NCIS Historian instead.
How William Stanford Davis Went From A Guest Star On Abbott Elementary To Stealing The Show
While an assortment of hilarious personalities make up the cast of "Abbott Elementary," William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson has been known to steal the spotlight from the rest of the talented players on more than one occasion. He's a verified laugh riot on screen, but it might be shocking for some to learn that he apparently was never intended to be a major character, and his rise from guest star to full-fledged cast member happened in a surprising manner.
Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Wanted More Time With Manny's Football Storyline
Family can be a complicated thing, with struggles galore that can arise in a variety of forms. That sentiment is exactly what Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan's "Modern Family" embodied throughout its time on ABC. From 2009 to 2020, the show chronicled the day-to-day lives of three linked family units that all look and operate quite differently from one another. While this may not sound like the most thrilling concept for a sitcom, in actuality, the series proved incredibly entertaining. It brought laughs, drama, and even a bit of sorrow, making it a small screen standout in its time.
Why Chaplain Orlovsky From Chicago Fire Looks Familiar
Because its events take place at the mother of all hectic workplaces, "Chicago Fire" has featured tons and tons of characters over the years. Some of the actors behind the many people who walk through the doors of Firehouse 51 have made their name on the show, while others have already been well-known for their other work before joining the eternally gasp-worthy "One Chicago" franchise.
