Meridian Man Killed in Collision with Train

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 67-year-old Meridian man was killed when his SUV was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Kuna Mora Road for an SUV that had been hit at around 1:20 p.m. First responders tried to get the man out of the vehicle before he passed away. According to the Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the driver and sole occupant was Gary Baker who had been retrained and died from blunt for injuries. The coroner's office said the train had been going at a high rate of speed. The crash remains under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
MERIDIAN, ID
10-year-old Boy on Scooter Hit by Pickup in Meridian, Dies in Hospital

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.
MERIDIAN, ID
PHOTOS: 2023 Updates on the Missing Children of Idaho

IDAHO STATE
Man May have Had Medical Emergency Before Crash on I-84 in Gooding County

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency early Wednesday morning that resulted in a crash on the interstate east of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the man who was from Mountain Home, had been driving a 2016 Ram pickup east at around 6:30 a.m. when it went off the road, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then ended up on the shoulder. ISP said the man died at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. The crash remains under investigation.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
Idaho Not the Right State if You Want to Live a Lazy Lifestyle

One of the best parts of living in Idaho is the great outdoors. Getting outside and enjoying the natural beauty of the Gem State is a luxury that no Idahoan should take for granted. Unfortunately, in the winter, the weather drops drastically, and many of us hunker down and don't get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we would like. Because of these long winters, it can often make staying active tough, but when the weather allows it, most of us enjoy being outside and being active in some form or fashion. When it comes to living in the best places to live an active style, how does Idaho compare to other places in the country?
IDAHO STATE
