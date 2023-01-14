Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mom indicted with murder after Old Jefferson infant died while she was allegedly impaired
A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted an Old Jefferson mother with murder in her infant daughter's death after authorities accused of her of being impaired when the baby suffocated on a bed, according to court records. Michelle Herrington, 40, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree murder in the death of...
Man and woman killed on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for clues after finding two people dead on the Westbank. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred tonight in unincorporated Westwego…
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
Two juveniles in custody after pulling on car handles in Kenner
Kenner Police have two teens in custody after witnesses spotted them pulling on car handles in the Highway Park area.
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
uptownmessenger.com
Teenager shot to death in Central City
A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Argument turned violent, NOPD search for attempted murder suspect
On Saturday (Jan. 14) just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in reference to a verbal altercation.
19-year-old murdered as city leaders discussed crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — At the same time a sometimes heated meeting discussing crime in the City of New Orleans was taking place downtown, less than a mile away in Central City a man was shot and killed. The NOPD said they responded to a call of a shooting around...
Man fatally shot in Central City for 19th homicide in 18 days of 2023
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. Police say shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
WWL-TV
Pastor says teens going through cars behind his church; wants parents to help
NEW ORLEANS — A pastor in the Lower Ninth Ward shared surveillance video from his church that showed what appeared to be teens getting into parked cars behind the church and rummaging through them in the middle of the night. Police are now investigating. Pastor Louis Hunter is with...
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
JPSO: Man and woman shot to death in Westwego home
brproud.com
Seale Funeral Services helps with damaged headstones, urns
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Denham Springs continue to search for suspects accused of vandalizing the Denham Springs Memorial cemetery over the weekend. Many with loved ones at the cemetery made repairs today. Over 120 headstones and urns were kicked over and one was even set on fire. This has left many grieving all over again.
Accused vehicle suspect wanted in St. Roch, NOPD
The incident happened on Friday (Jan. 13) in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
brproud.com
One dead after late night shooting in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. A call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Railroad Ave. Deputies arrived at a home at this location and found that Kenneth Hathorn had been shot while inside a vehicle.
Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing French Quarter business
A man accused of burglarizing a business in the French Quarter is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.
WDSU
$70,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen in a matter of minutes
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie business was struck by thieves and it was all caught on camera. The owner of Garden Doctors says catalytic converters were stolen from five of his trucks. "We worked hard to purchase these new trucks and just to have someone come into our yard...
'Everybody loved him' | Kenner 1-year-old dies of Fentanyl overdose, mother arrested
KENNER, La. — Lexis Staub saw her nephew for the last time on Christmas day. “He just wanted to slide,” she said. “He kept sliding and sliding and he didn’t want to go home. He just wanted to slide all day.”. Now, those memories are all...
wbrz.com
Bus driver arrested after parent claims he slammed door on her arm and drove off
INDEPENDENCE - A longtime bus driver in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested and accused of aggravated battery after a parent alleged he shut the bus door on her arm and drove a few feet before stopping. Techniguecious Moore said it was a foggy morning last month when children were waiting with...
WWL-TV
VIDEO: Suspects caught stealing groceries from porch in Milan Neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and finding the suspects wanted in connection with a porch theft in the Milan Neighborhood. Police say the suspects allegedly stole groceries from the front porch of a home near 2100 Toledano Street. In...
