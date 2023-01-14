DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Denham Springs continue to search for suspects accused of vandalizing the Denham Springs Memorial cemetery over the weekend. Many with loved ones at the cemetery made repairs today. Over 120 headstones and urns were kicked over and one was even set on fire. This has left many grieving all over again.

