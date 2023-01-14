ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Teenager shot to death in Central City

A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-TV

Pastor says teens going through cars behind his church; wants parents to help

NEW ORLEANS — A pastor in the Lower Ninth Ward shared surveillance video from his church that showed what appeared to be teens getting into parked cars behind the church and rummaging through them in the middle of the night. Police are now investigating. Pastor Louis Hunter is with...
brproud.com

Seale Funeral Services helps with damaged headstones, urns

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Denham Springs continue to search for suspects accused of vandalizing the Denham Springs Memorial cemetery over the weekend. Many with loved ones at the cemetery made repairs today. Over 120 headstones and urns were kicked over and one was even set on fire. This has left many grieving all over again.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

One dead after late night shooting in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. A call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Railroad Ave. Deputies arrived at a home at this location and found that Kenneth Hathorn had been shot while inside a vehicle.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

