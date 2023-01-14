ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Police, VPSO on the scene of a standoff with a suspect in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office are involved in a standoff with a suspect. The standoff has been going on since late this morning in a home at Franks Alley and Lyman street in Abbeville. The identity of the suspect or what he is wanted for are not yet known.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas

A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy