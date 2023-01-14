Read full article on original website
14-year-old in custody following overnight two parish manhunt in teens slaying
The body of a juvenile was found Monday; the child died of a gunshot wound. This morning, NIPD announced the suspect is in custody
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearm, and Other Crimes
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
Person of interest sought in juvenile fatal shooting on Malapart Road
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help locating the man who they say is a person of interest in the Nov. 2022 fatal shooting on Malapart Road. Authorities said they located the body of a juvenile Hispanic male on Nov. 11, 2022. in the middle of the roadway. Video surveillance from cameras nearby […]
Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane that injured one adult female victim.
Arrest made after man allegedly shoots gun at landlord’s home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish. Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges. Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected. “In the first incident our suspects left […]
cenlanow.com
Police, VPSO on the scene of a standoff with a suspect in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office are involved in a standoff with a suspect. The standoff has been going on since late this morning in a home at Franks Alley and Lyman street in Abbeville. The identity of the suspect or what he is wanted for are not yet known.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Lafayette High incident
Lafayette High had again been evacuated because of a threat on social media. The all-clear was given around 10:30 a.m.
Juvenile's body found in New Iberia; police say suspect is 14
The body of a juvenile was found yesterday near the Iberia Village apartment complex; police say the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
theadvocate.com
Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas
A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
Lafayette police officer shoots suspect after chase in Guilbeau Road shooting
Following a shooting on Guilbeau Rd., police found one victim at the scene.
Drug trafficker from Church Point sentenced to 120 months in prison
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a drug trafficker from Church Point, Louisiana, has been sentenced.
Opelousas man indicted in October slaying
Easton Shelvin Jr. was indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder.
KPLC TV
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
UPDATE: Police say guards were down, driver drove around them
Lafayette Police are investigating a crash involving a train and 18- wheeler that took place Monday, January 16, 2023.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
Abbeville Police on scene of a situation
Abbeville police are on scene of a situation near S. Lyman and Frank's Alley. KATC reached out to law enforcement but we have yet to hear back in regards to the situation.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
