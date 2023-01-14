Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Multiple families sue city of Raleigh over 'no-knock' raid on the wrong home
Three families are suing the the city of Raleigh after police officers raided the wrong home in May 2020. Detective Omar Abdullah led that raid – and was later fired after a string of wrongful drug arrests. It's a civil rights lawsuit over a "no-knock" warrant, and it's at...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Trump to visit Fayetteville to honor late supporter Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway, according to new video
Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Fayetteville Saturday to pay respects to Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, an influential Trump supporter who died this month, according to a new video. Hardaway, 51, was part of the conservative political commentary duo “Diamond and Silk,” who gained notoriety for their...
Gentle policing: Social workers team up with Raleigh officers to successfully respond to over 1,000 calls
RALEIGH, N.C. — In March, WRAL News wrote about a proactive team created by the Raleigh Police Department that shifted focus away from handcuffs, tasers and arrests. The ACORNS unit would instead send social workers alongside officers to handle many calls with underlying issues like homelessness and mental illness.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
The Fayetteville City Council approved, by a vote of 8-1, recommendations to amend the city’s waste collection ordinance at the Jan. 9 council meeting. Changes to the ordinance include limiting the amount of trash, recycling, yard waste and limbs that can be collected from people’s homes each week.
After losing his son, Raleigh father says gun violence has to stop
This has to stop, it has to stop, people are suffering, communities are suffering behind gun violence."
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation but doesn't cause power outage
EnergyUnited said that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to a problem at the substation in Randolph County.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton
CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
Students, staff march to protest potential closure of Creedmore Elementary school ahead of vote
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Parents and teachers from Creedmoor Elementary dressed in red at a school board meeting Tuesday night at South Granville Highschool in Creedmoor to address the possibility of the school closing its doors. The school board is debating whether to close Creedmoor Elementary and use it as...
5 On Your Side helps widow wipe out $194K in medical debt
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a WRAL 5 On Your Side solution that was six months in the making. In August 2022, a Wilson woman reached out to 5 On Your Side after she says she was handed nearly $200,000 worth of inaccurate medical bills. However, Patricia Taylor’s nightmare...
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
cbs17
Cary man arrested in ‘Ponzi’ scheme that involved Orange County real estate development
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 56-year-old Cary man was arrested Tuesday upon the unsealing of a 23-count indictment in connection with an investment fraud scam. According to the indictment, Kumar Arun Neppalli allegedly relied on his good standing within the Indian-American community in Cary to defraud at least 12 victims or sets of victims into giving him money under the false pretense that he would be investing their money in a legitimate real estate development in the Orange County, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
cbs17
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 14 years in prison for firearm charges following domestic altercation
A Raleigh man was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 168 months in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges.
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
cbs17
FBI warns of internet scammers posing as government officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new warning from the FBI about criminals pretending to be government officials. They are actually con artists who are trying to convince the would-be victims they are about to go to jail unless they pay up. Imposter schemes aren’t new, but the...
