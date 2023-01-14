ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton

CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary man arrested in ‘Ponzi’ scheme that involved Orange County real estate development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 56-year-old Cary man was arrested Tuesday upon the unsealing of a 23-count indictment in connection with an investment fraud scam. According to the indictment, Kumar Arun Neppalli allegedly relied on his good standing within the Indian-American community in Cary to defraud at least 12 victims or sets of victims into giving him money under the false pretense that he would be investing their money in a legitimate real estate development in the Orange County, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
CARY, NC
cbs17

FBI warns of internet scammers posing as government officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new warning from the FBI about criminals pretending to be government officials. They are actually con artists who are trying to convince the would-be victims they are about to go to jail unless they pay up. Imposter schemes aren’t new, but the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy