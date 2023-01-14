ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February

The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

River Otter At Fenney Nature Trail

This river otter seemed to pose for the camera at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Becky Mars for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

William Lea Woodruff

William Lea “Bill” Woodruff, 85, of The Villages, Florida, died on January 11, 2023. Born on October 18, 1937 in Meridian, Mississippi, he was the son of the late James Ward Woodruff Sr. and Mary (Spinks) Woodruff. His first wife of 38 years was Denise Anne (Dee) Woodruff. They married on October 14, 1967 in Hyattsville, Maryland. She died on April 28, 2005 in Orlando, Florida due to breast cancer. Bill and his present wife of 10 years, Margie Kay (James) Woodruff, were married on August 31, 2012 in The Villages, Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL

Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WINTER PARK, FL
Bay News 9

Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
ORANGE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Colorado woman arrested with expired temporary tag on van in Wildwood

A Colorado woman was arrested with an expired temporary tag on her van while driving in Wildwood. Melissa Ann Strasser, 43, of Denver, was driving a GMC van at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 91 when an officer noticed the Colorado temporary tag attached to the vehicle had expired on Nov. 22, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Strasser admitted she knew the temporary tag had expired.
WILDWOOD, FL
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Robert Yarnell

Robert “Bob” Yarnell, aged 72, former resident of Oil City and Cochranton, PA passed away on January 14th, 2023. Son of LeRoy “Red” Yarnell and Betty Raybuck Yarnell, he was currently residing in The Villages, FL. Bob, born on March 17th, 1950, grew up in Oil...
COCHRANTON, PA
Villages Daily Sun

Lady Lake, Ocala Mission BBQs serve homeless veterans

One of Mission BBQ’s primary goals is serving those who serve the country. The restaurant chain even has its own annual Day of Service where staff members serve veterans and others. “It’s just about giving back to them,” said Dani Hon, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ in Lady...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Donna Jean Davidson

Lyric Soprano Donna Jean Davidson of The Villages, FL, loving wife of Dwight, joined Heaven’s Choir on November 24, 2022. She is survived by children Heather Gullstrand (Kissimmee, FL), Holly Gullstrand (Wadsworth, OH), and Eric Gullstrand (Lac du Flambeau, WI), grandchildren Robert, Ann Marie, Amy, Jeremy, Michelle, Michael, Ryan, and Jake, seven great-grandchildren, siblings Janice Keeley (Plainfield, IL), and James Kemmerer (Sweet Springs, MO). Additionally, Donna leaves behind countless accomplished vocal students.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix

A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store. Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
OCALA, FL

