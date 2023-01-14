Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
villages-news.com
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
villages-news.com
River Otter At Fenney Nature Trail
This river otter seemed to pose for the camera at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Becky Mars for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
William Lea Woodruff
William Lea “Bill” Woodruff, 85, of The Villages, Florida, died on January 11, 2023. Born on October 18, 1937 in Meridian, Mississippi, he was the son of the late James Ward Woodruff Sr. and Mary (Spinks) Woodruff. His first wife of 38 years was Denise Anne (Dee) Woodruff. They married on October 14, 1967 in Hyattsville, Maryland. She died on April 28, 2005 in Orlando, Florida due to breast cancer. Bill and his present wife of 10 years, Margie Kay (James) Woodruff, were married on August 31, 2012 in The Villages, Florida.
click orlando
Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets
OCALA, Fla. – Who’s ready for some more Beaver Nuggets?. Leaders in Marion County will soon discuss a plan that would bring a second Buc-ee’s to Central Florida. The proposed development, near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, with 120 gas pumps.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
Bay News 9
Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
villages-news.com
Colorado woman arrested with expired temporary tag on van in Wildwood
A Colorado woman was arrested with an expired temporary tag on her van while driving in Wildwood. Melissa Ann Strasser, 43, of Denver, was driving a GMC van at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 91 when an officer noticed the Colorado temporary tag attached to the vehicle had expired on Nov. 22, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Strasser admitted she knew the temporary tag had expired.
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
villages-news.com
Robert Yarnell
Robert “Bob” Yarnell, aged 72, former resident of Oil City and Cochranton, PA passed away on January 14th, 2023. Son of LeRoy “Red” Yarnell and Betty Raybuck Yarnell, he was currently residing in The Villages, FL. Bob, born on March 17th, 1950, grew up in Oil...
villages-news.com
Fight over seat at popular restaurant ends with Villager behind bars
A fight over a seat at a popular restaurant ended with a Villager behind bars. The altercation took place at about 7 p.m. Friday at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, took a seat at the outside bar at the...
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake, Ocala Mission BBQs serve homeless veterans
One of Mission BBQ’s primary goals is serving those who serve the country. The restaurant chain even has its own annual Day of Service where staff members serve veterans and others. “It’s just about giving back to them,” said Dani Hon, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ in Lady...
villages-news.com
Donna Jean Davidson
Lyric Soprano Donna Jean Davidson of The Villages, FL, loving wife of Dwight, joined Heaven’s Choir on November 24, 2022. She is survived by children Heather Gullstrand (Kissimmee, FL), Holly Gullstrand (Wadsworth, OH), and Eric Gullstrand (Lac du Flambeau, WI), grandchildren Robert, Ann Marie, Amy, Jeremy, Michelle, Michael, Ryan, and Jake, seven great-grandchildren, siblings Janice Keeley (Plainfield, IL), and James Kemmerer (Sweet Springs, MO). Additionally, Donna leaves behind countless accomplished vocal students.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix
A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store. Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
ocala-news.com
‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
Comments / 0